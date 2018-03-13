top
Related Categories: Americas | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
A Different Kind of Wall - Across the Gulf of Mexico
by WTUL News and Views
Tuesday Mar 13th, 2018 10:20 PM
Scott Eustis, Gulf Restoration Network stopped in to WTUL News and Views to give an update on environmental concerns and issues of injustice in Louisiana and our neighbors to the West. The effects of Hurricane Harvey continue to plague residents in the flood plains.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (20.4mb)
[ Audio: 22:14 ]

There's much discussion about building a wall across Mexico but, have you heard about the "Coastal Spine" aka the "Ike Dike"? Houston decision makers propose to control the power of water by building a wall across the Gulf of Mexico.

How about oil pipelines in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin? The last of the the nation's largest river swamps is on the radar of oil profiteers.

Other topics discussed include the need for floodplain ordinances and more.
Ike Dike would not prevent flooding damage from torrential rainTexas TribuneWednesday Mar 14th, 2018 2:55 PM
