From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Americas | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
A Different Kind of Wall - Across the Gulf of Mexico
Scott Eustis, Gulf Restoration Network stopped in to WTUL News and Views to give an update on environmental concerns and issues of injustice in Louisiana and our neighbors to the West. The effects of Hurricane Harvey continue to plague residents in the flood plains.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (20.4mb)
Download Audio (20.4mb)
[ Audio: 22:14 ]
There's much discussion about building a wall across Mexico but, have you heard about the "Coastal Spine" aka the "Ike Dike"? Houston decision makers propose to control the power of water by building a wall across the Gulf of Mexico.
How about oil pipelines in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin? The last of the the nation's largest river swamps is on the radar of oil profiteers.
Other topics discussed include the need for floodplain ordinances and more.
There's much discussion about building a wall across Mexico but, have you heard about the "Coastal Spine" aka the "Ike Dike"? Houston decision makers propose to control the power of water by building a wall across the Gulf of Mexico.
How about oil pipelines in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin? The last of the the nation's largest river swamps is on the radar of oil profiteers.
Other topics discussed include the need for floodplain ordinances and more.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.