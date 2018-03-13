top
Film Showing "Food Chains" on farmworkers' struggle
Date Tuesday March 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St. in San Francisco
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
A documentary film about farmworkers fighting food industry giants for a living wage.

"Food Chains" tells the story of the rampant exploitation of farm laborers, particularly immigrant workers. The film demystifies the food industry, which most people only experience in grocery stores and restaurants, and shows the real conditions in which our food is harvested. Wage theft, modern day slavery, human trafficking and sexual misconduct are the norm for thousands of farmworkers across the country.

The film follows the struggles of farmworkers in California, highlighting the particularly exploitative nature of the Napa wine industry, and the Coalition of Immokalee Workers in South Florida, who are revolutionizing farm labor to ensure a dignified life for workers and a more humane, transparent food chain.

The film is in English and Spanish. 2014, 126 min.
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqZLrXVAde4

$5-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds). Wheelchair accessible.

----------------------

Martes, 20 de marzo, 7pm
Serie de Película de la Coalición ANSWER “Food Chains”
2969 Calle Mission, San Francisco

Una documental sobre trabajadores agrícolas que luchan contra los gigantes de la industria alimentaria por un salario digno.

"Food Chains" cuenta la historia de la explotación desenfrenada de los trabajadores agrícolas, especialmente de las trabajadoras inmigrantes. La película desmitifica la industria alimentaria, que la mayoría de las personas solo conocen a través de las tiendas de comestibles y restaurantes, y expone las verdaderas condiciones en las que se cosechan nuestros alimentos. El robo de salarios, la esclavitud moderna, la trata de personas y el acoso y abuso sexual forman parte de la realidad diaria para miles de trabajadoras y trabajadores agrícolas en todo el país.

La película sigue la lucha de los trabajadores agrícolas en California, destacando la naturaleza particularmente explotadora de la industria del vino de Napa, y la lucha de la Coalición de Trabajadores de Immokalee en el sur de la Florida, quienes están transformando el trabajo agrícola para asegurarle una vida digna para los trabajadores y una cadena alimentaria más humana y transparente.

La película está en inglés y en español. 2014, 126 min.
Mira la sinopsis de la película: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqZLrXVAde4

Donación de $5 a $10, todos bienvenidos con o sin fondos. Acceso para silla de ruedas.
sm_food-chains-email.jpg
original image (1150x1013)
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 13th, 2018 2:22 PM
