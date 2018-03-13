From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
Sheriff's Chief Deputy Appointed to Santa Cruz Sentinel Editorial Board
Chief Deputy Craig Wilson of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed to the new editorial board of the Santa Cruz Sentinel. The process was initiated by the Sentinel's new managing editor, Kara Meyberg Guzman. The appointment raises serious questions concerning the Sentinel's journalistic independence, and the news organization's ability in the future to adequately respond editorially to issues of police brutality and brutality within the Santa Cruz jail system. Wilson oversees Santa Cruz County's corrections Bureau, a department he has managed as deaths spiked at the jail. According to Guzman, the new editorial board will, "begin researching and meeting with candidates in late March, and you’ll start seeing our editorials with our endorsements for the major local races by early April."
In October of 2014, Wilson was promoted by Santa Cruz Sheriff Jim Hart from lieutenant to chief deputy, and it was announced that Wilson would be taking over the management of the Santa Cruz County corrections bureau. On November 5, 2014, shortly after Wilson's appointment, 65-year-old Sharyon Gibbs was found dead in the jail. She was the sixth person to have died while in custody at the Santa Cruz County Jail since 2012. Less than a year after Wilson's appointment to deputy chief, another person died in the jail. Krista DeLuca died in the main jail on September 29, 2015.
According to the Sheriff's office, Wilson "began his career in law enforcement in 1986 as a correctional officer at Soledad State Prison. Craig joined the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in 1988 and has worked as a deputy in patrol, courts and investigations; a sergeant in patrol, investigations and administration; and a lieutenant in corrections and administration."
The Sentinel's new editorial board will consist of four other "community members" besides Wilson, as well as the Sentinel's opinion editor Don Miller and features editor Anthony L. Solis. They include: Kayla Layaoen, a UC Santa Cruz student; Raymon Cancino, CEO of Community Bridges; Ted Burke, owner of the Shadowbrook Restaurant and co-owner of the Crow’s Nest; Jeff Galipeaux, director of employee benefits at Capitola’s CalNonprofits Insurance and vice chair of the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County’s board.
Photo Credit: Then lieutenant Craig Wilson helps dismantle Occupy Santa Cruz (Bradley Stuart: Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff's Dept. Dismantles Occupy Santa Cruz Geodesic Dome and Structures at Courthouse https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/12/04/18701700.php)
According to the Sheriff's office, Wilson "began his career in law enforcement in 1986 as a correctional officer at Soledad State Prison. Craig joined the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in 1988 and has worked as a deputy in patrol, courts and investigations; a sergeant in patrol, investigations and administration; and a lieutenant in corrections and administration."
The Sentinel's new editorial board will consist of four other "community members" besides Wilson, as well as the Sentinel's opinion editor Don Miller and features editor Anthony L. Solis. They include: Kayla Layaoen, a UC Santa Cruz student; Raymon Cancino, CEO of Community Bridges; Ted Burke, owner of the Shadowbrook Restaurant and co-owner of the Crow’s Nest; Jeff Galipeaux, director of employee benefits at Capitola’s CalNonprofits Insurance and vice chair of the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County’s board.
Photo Credit: Then lieutenant Craig Wilson helps dismantle Occupy Santa Cruz (Bradley Stuart: Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff's Dept. Dismantles Occupy Santa Cruz Geodesic Dome and Structures at Courthouse https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/12/04/18701700.php)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.