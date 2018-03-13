From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tuesday Mar 13th, 2018 1:48 PM

Chief Deputy Craig Wilson of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed to the new editorial board of the Santa Cruz Sentinel. The process was initiated by the Sentinel's new managing editor, Kara Meyberg Guzman. The appointment raises serious questions concerning the Sentinel's journalistic independence, and the news organization's ability in the future to adequately respond editorially to issues of police brutality and brutality within the Santa Cruz jail system. Wilson oversees Santa Cruz County's corrections Bureau, a department he has managed as deaths spiked at the jail. According to Guzman, the new editorial board will, "begin researching and meeting with candidates in late March, and you’ll start seeing our editorials with our endorsements for the major local races by early April."



