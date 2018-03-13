From the Open-Publishing Calendar

End the Criminalization of Immigrants by Sanctuary Santa Cruz

Tuesday Mar 13th, 2018 12:03 PM

Early in the morning of February 7, ICE agents stopped a couple driving their three children to daycare near Watsonville. The couple thought it was a routine traffic stop, but to their shock, the husband was detained and is now in custody, awaiting deportation proceedings. According to Attorney Doug Keegan of the Santa Cruz County Immigration Project, the man has no criminal record.



