top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
Puerto Rico: Colonialism and Resistance
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Art & History
Learn about the U.S. and Puerto Rico relationship and their response post-Hurricane Maria with Juan Carlos Dávila. This multimedia presentation and discussion will get you engaging in dialogue of how activists and alternative recovery efforts can move a community forward when neglected by the government.

This event costs $10 (includes admission to the museum), and is FREE for Members.

Made possible in part by Nordic Naturals and MAH Members.


Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States that faces two major crises – first, the largest economic recession of its history, and second, the consequences of the worst natural disaster in 100 years. Puerto Rico is comprised of a group of islands that are culturally independent, but politically and financially controlled by the U.S. Government. When hurricane María made landfall in September 2017, it unveiled the precarity of the tropical paradise.

"Puerto Rico: Colonialism and Resistance after Hurricane María" will be a multimedia presentation focusing on the limitations that the Puerto Rican government has to lead recovery efforts due to its colonial relationship with the United States. This includes a large dependency on U.S. federal resources, a large debt to Wall Street bondholders, and being tethered to the Jones Act, a law that permits only U.S. vessels to enter in Puerto Rico ­– even for aid purposes. This situation worsens when the U.S. government has established military control over Puerto Rico and disaster capitalists make their way in.

In light of these issues, some residents of Puerto Rico are imagining and enacting a recovery led by the people. Under the idea that “only the people will save the people,” there has been an emergence of autonomous and self-sustaining initiatives led by activist organizations. These initiatives range from popular kitchens, agricultural restoration projects, debris cleaning brigades, and providers of solar energy to rural communities. This presentation will profile some of the activists participating in these alternative recovery efforts.


Juan C. Dávila is a journalist, documentary filmmaker and PhD student of Latin American and Latino Studies at University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). His work focuses on environmentalism, social movements and globalization. He has directed two feature documentary films: Compañeros de lucha (2012) and Vieques: una batalla inconclusa (2016). Dávila currently works as a correspondent for Democracy Now!

He holds a Bachelor in Arts of Communication from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico (2011) and a Master of Arts in Social Documentation from the UCSC (2015).
puerto_rico.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5732000163...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 13th, 2018 11:56 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code