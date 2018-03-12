Privatizers and Union Busting Charters are making a play to take total control of the CTA UTR local in West Contra Costa School District. The president Demetrio Gonzalez who was formerly the campaign manager for pro-charter Cuevas is now supporting Mitzi Perez who is on the board of Invictus Academy Charters which has been pushing against the City of Richmond moratorium on new schools and co-locations.

Charter Privatizers and Union Busters Making Play For Total Control of CTA UTR LocalRichmond Preparatory Charter Teacher Tana Monteiro & Invictus Bd Member Pushes Charters & Co-Locations At Richmond City CouncilTana Monteiro who is a teacher at the non-union Richmond Preparatory Charter School and on the board of Invictus Academy Charter mobilized parents at the Richmond City Council against a permanent moratorium on new schools in Richmond due to the explosion of charters and co-locations.Also on the Invictus Academy Charter Board is UTR member Mitzi Perez who is running with UTR president Demetrio Gonzalez for CTA State Board Representative. The charter does not pay into the CalSTRS pension play that public school teachers rely on for retirement.Additional media:Production of Labor Video ProjectCo-location, Charters, Privatization, Resegregation and Union BustingThis forum on 3/10/18 in San Pablo, California looked at the explosive growing of school co-locations under California proposition 39 and the charter school law. Speakers discussed how privatization is re-segregating the schools and setting up a two tier system. They also discussed the failure of the CTA and CFT to oppose the co-locations which break up public schools and unite the struggles against these union busting privatization policies throughout California. It was also reported that the CTA and CFT leadership had worked with Netflix billionaire and California Charter School Association CCSA leader to pass Proposition 39 which he and his supporters wrote.Speakers included Gail Pavitch of Stand With Ross Valley Schools and a member of UTR, Mary Flanagan of UTR, Carlos Taboada of Defend Public Education NOW and UTR retired, John Irminger, UTR DPEN, Antonio Madrano, past board member of WCCSD and Steve Zeltzer KPFA WorkWeek Radio & Defend Public Education NOW.Additional media:For more informationDefend Public Education NOW!Stand With Ross Valley SchoolsProduction of Labor Video ProjectUTR MITZI PEREZ IS ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INVICTUS ACADEMY CHARTER HELPING TO BUST UNIONSSHE IS ALSO RUNNING ON UTR PRESIDENT DEMETRIO GONZALEZ ELECTION SLATEUTR MITZI PEREZ IS ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INVICTUS ACADEMY CHARTERMITZI PEREZ ON BOARD OF INVICTUSMitzi Perez is a community advocate with roots in Richmond, CA. Ms. Perez was born and raised in Richmond and is an alumnus of West Contra Costa schools. She is currently the Digital Arts teacher at Kennedy High School, a reporter for the Richmond Pulse, and videographer for Fusion. She has worked in the past as a grassroots organizer centered around education. She is deeply invested in ensuring that students in Richmond and the community at large thrive. Ms. Perez graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies.Invictus Academy Founding TeamOur team is diverse, experienced, and deeply committed to Richmond.ABOUT OUR TEAMAll eight members have relevant professional experience in educationFive of the eight members live and/or work in RichmondFour of the eight members were previously classroom teachersOur team has professional expertise in education, law, finance, facilities, community outreach, and board governanceAll of our team meetings are held in RichmondFOUNDING TEAM MEMBERSGAUTAM THAPAR, LEAD FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTORMr. Thapar, a Richmond resident, is the Lead Founder and proposed Executive Director of Invictus Academy of Richmond. He is currently a Fellow with Building Excellent Schools, through which he is studying nearly 50 high-performing charter schools across the country to learn best practices. Mr. Thapar joined Teach For America in 2010 and taught for four years, most recently as a U.S. History and Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher at Leadership Public Schools-Richmond. At LPS-Richmond, Mr. Thapar’s 11th grade U.S. History students had the highest proficiency rates of any open-enrollment school in the district. He graduated with honors from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.JESSE MADWAYMr. Madway is in his 25th year working in urban public schools. He is currently the Head of Operations and Facilities, as well as the Testing Coordinator at Leadership Public Schools-Richmond, in Richmond California. From 2007-2016, Mr. Madway was the Dean of Students at LPS-Richmond, and prior to that he was an English teacher at the school. LPS-Richmond is one of the highest performing schools in the nation, having been ranked in the top 1% of all public schools for the past three years in a row. Mr. Madway has worked extensively in several middle schools and high schools as both a teacher and an administrator. Mr. Madway grew up in the Bay Area and attended the University of California, Santa Cruz where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in American Studies.TANA MONTEIROMs. Monteiro, a Richmond resident, is currently the Parent Engagement Coordinator at Richmond College Preparatory School, where she builds and maintains connections with parents and families, involving them in the broader school community. Ms. Monteiro loves working with families and strives to make their voices heard as they work together to make a safer, healthier, and happier community. Ms. Monteiro has lived in Richmond and nearby San Pablo for the past 19 years and is raising four sons, all of whom have attended public schools. Previously, Ms. Monteiro served as the Community Wellness Coordinator at YES Families from 2013 to 2016 after serving as a parent organizer and community liaison at Richmond College Preparatory School for seven years. Ms. Monteiro led YES’s Wellness Program and coordinated 15-20 adult Wellness Navigators annually to advocate for health and wellness in their communities. Ms. Monteiro received professional certifications in healthcare Healthcare Administration and Culinary Arts from Chabot College and Contra Costa Community College, respectively. As evidenced by her extensive professional experience, Ms. Monteiro is committed to working with families and strives to make their voices heard as they work together to make a safer, healthier, and happier community.KAREN NORWOODMs. Norwood currently serves as the Facilities Services Manager for Kaiser Permanente School of Allied Health Sciences in Richmond, CA. She is responsible for providing daily leadership in facility operations for the school. Ms. Norwood has always had a passion for working in health care to eliminate health disparities in California, and has been active in the community to create positive change. She serves on the Board of Directors for Rubicon Programs, Inc. and the Hercules Academic Athletic Board. Ms. Norwood is also a member of the Kaiser Permanente African American Professional Association, and is a Kaiser Permanente Care Volunteer. She graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Education and earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Aspen University.CHARLES OSHINUGAMr. Oshinuga, a Richmond resident, was born in Louisiana to Nigerian immigrant parents and raised primarily in the Mojave Desert. Mr. Ravi has held several roles on the leadership team of Minds Matter of San Francisco, a volunteer run mentorship organization helping low-income, high-achieving students in the Bay Area reach college success. Mr. Ravi graduated from the Honors College at the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.JULIA WASSERMANMs. Wasserman, a Berkeley native, works with the Google for Education Solutions Team, driven by a commitment to improving educational outcomes for students everywhere. In the two years before Ms. Wasserman joined Google for Education, she worked to shift her focus from a career in finance where she was a Senior Portfolio Management Analyst at a fund of hedge funds towards a career in education due to her deeply held belief that a great education is a most fundamental human right. During that time, she worked as a Summer Associate and Education Pioneers Summer Fellow for AltSchool in San Francisco, helping them develop their micro-schools model. She has held volunteer positions with Junior Achievement and spent a semester helping loveLife, a South African youth organization develop online, skills-based, certificate-granting programs for young people across South Africa. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Berkeley-Haas Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.LETTER AGREEMENTTHIS LETTER AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is made as of_______________, 2017, by and between Building Excellent Schools (“BES”), and Invictus Academy (the “School”), with reference to the following:WHEREAS, BES and the School are parties to that certain Building Excellent Schools Follow-On Support Agreement dated as of_______________, 2017, by and among BES, and the School (the “FOSA”);WHEREAS, BES and the School desire to alter certain provisions of the FOSA as between BES and the School;NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing recitals and the promises contained herein, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties, intending to be legally bound, hereby agree as follows:1. Term. As between BES and the School, the Section titled “Term” of the FOSA shall be replaced in its entirety and read in full as follows:TERM AND TERMINATIONThe term of this agreement shall be three (3) years, commencing on January 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2020, unless earlier terminated as provided herein. Either party may terminate this agreement by providing written notice of termination to the other party at least thirty (30) days prior to June 30 of the then current year. Such termination shall be effective as of June 30 of the then current year. Either party may immediately terminate this agreement at any time for cause (defined as immoral, unethical, or illegal behavior or a material breach of the terms of this agreement), effective upon written notice to the other party; provided, however, that in the case of termination for an alleged material breach, termination shall be effective upon a failure of the breaching party to cure such breach within fifteen (15) days’ notice. The obligations of both parties shall cease upon termination of this agreement, except as specified herein.2. Confidentiality. As between BES and the School, a Section titled “Confidentiality” shall be added to the FOSA after the Section titled “Payment” and shall, in its entirety, read in full as follows:CONFIDENTIALITYBuilding Excellent Schools agrees that at all times during the term of this agreement and following the conclusion of this agreement, whether voluntary or involuntary, Building Excellent Schools will hold in strictest confidence and not disclose “Confidential Information” (as defined below) to anyone who is not also an employee of School or to any employee of School who does not also have access to such Confidential Information, without express written authorization of the School Leader or his/her designee."Confidential Information" shall mean any proprietary or confidential information relating to the operation of School and its students and families, including, but not limited to, information protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California Education Code section 49060 et seq., education and instructional techniques, processes, formulas, student or family lists, inventions, experimental developments, research projects, operating methods, cost, financial data, data and information School receives in confidence from any other party, or any other private or confidential matters of School and its students. Additionally, Building Excellent Schools will not use any Confidential Information for its own benefit or to the detriment of School during the term of this agreement or thereafter.3. Modification. This Agreement shall be deemed an amendment or modification of the FOSA between BES and the School. Except as otherwise expressly modified herein, the FOSA shall remain in full force and effect. In the event of any inconsistency between the provisions of this Agreement and any provision of the FOSA, the provisions of this Agreement shall govern and control.4. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in counterparts (including via email with scan attachment or facsimile), each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which when taken together shall constitute this Agreement.[Signature Page Follows]IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have duly executed and delivered this Agreement as of the date first above written.Building Excellent SchoolsBy: __________________________________ Name: Sue WalshTitle: Chief Academic OfficerInvictus AcademyBy: __________________________________ Name: Gautam ThaparTitle: Executive DirectorDocuSign Envelope ID: 2774FCC3-392D-49FF-8F5A-5BB1D0D66C6CBUILDING EXCELLENT SCHOOLS FOLLOW-ON SUPPORT AGREEMENTThis letter will serve as the agreement between the undersigned School Leader and Building Excellent Schools for Follow-On Support Services in Y0, the year following the BES Fellowship also known as the planning year, in addition to the subsequent two years, Y1 and Y2. Building Excellent Schools and the School agree to the following:SCOPEA BES Director of Leadership Development (DLD) will provide the support described in the document FOS Explained. Further details will be provided to the School Leader upon request. It is understood by both parties that the schedule will be subject to modification based on the needs of the School. In addition, Building Excellent Schools will provide the School with regularly scheduled cohort-based training sessions aligned to the planning year’s (Y0) implementation needs through an online platform.TERMFOS will be provided from July 1st, 2017 through June 30, 2020 unless extended by written agreement between BES and the School prior to the termination date.PAYMENTThe cost of BES Follow-On Support is $12,500* for Y0, and 10,000 for Y1 and Y2 for a total of $32,500 over the three-year term.Building Excellent Schools provides the services outlined in this agreement and ancillary documents as an independent contractor. The School is aware that, as an independent contractor, Building Excellent Schools provides similar services to other schools. The services outlined in this agreement cover the general needs for opening a charter school. It does not provide the specific details or regulatory requirements for states, local or authorizer requirements.BES offers the following payment options for schools in each year, from the planning year (Y0) to Y2. Please mark the box of the option of your choice:If the School requests additional DLD visits beyond those in the FOS Explained document, the School will be billed for any travel costs incurred by the DLD as a result.This agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Massachusetts. 