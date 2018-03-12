From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Day of Justice for Sahleem Tindle by APTP

Monday Mar 12th, 2018 10:02 PM

​On March 13, in partnership with the family of Sahleem Tindle and Mothers Fight Back, the Anti Police-Terror Project is calling for a Day of Justice for Sahleem Tindle who was ​murdered by BART officer Joseph Mateu on January 3, 2018.



