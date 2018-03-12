From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day of Justice for Sahleem Tindle
On March 13, in partnership with the family of Sahleem Tindle and Mothers Fight Back, the Anti Police-Terror Project is calling for a Day of Justice for Sahleem Tindle who was murdered by BART officer Joseph Mateu on January 3, 2018.
BART was forced to release the body cam video of his murder, where it was exposed for all to plainly see that 28 year old Sahleem was shot in the back three times with his hands up and no weapon in sight.
The family has attended two BART Board Meetings and a BART Police Commission Meeting to demand justice for their loved ones.
Now, they turn their attention to DA Nancy O'Malley who has the power to charge BART Officer Joseph Mateu and the Oakland Police Department who is investigating the crime.
10:00 AM NANCY O'MALLEY'S OFFICE
1225 Fallon Street
Nancy O'Malley has never prosecuted a single cop for murder. We will bring the full pressure of the community to bear to pressure her to do so in this case.
[UPDATE from @APTPaction: Tonight's rally at OPD has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, March 20 at 6pm.]
6:00 PM - THE OAKLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
7th & Broadway
OPD is in charge of the investigation, since Mateu murdered Sahleem across from West Oakland BART, not on BART property. So on Tuesday, 3/13, at 6pm, we're going to visit OPD HQ at Broadway and 7th St to demand that they charge Mateu with murder!
The family's demands are as follows:
- Fire Joseph Mateu
- Arrest Josepn Mateu
- Charge Joseph Mateu
- Convict Joseph Mateu
