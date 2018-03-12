From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Greenfield Union School District Board of Trustees Unanimously Pass Pesticide Safety Resolution by Safe Ag Safe Schools

Monday Mar 12th, 2018 8:25 PM

Greenfield, CA – On March 8, 2018 the Board of Trustees of Greenfield Union School District voted unanimously to pass a first of its kind pesticide safety resolution. Brought to the board by member Sonia Heredia, Resolution No. 1003 supports “protecting our staff and students from the health risks of agricultural pesticides by supporting a transition to less chemically-intensive agriculture and implementing buffer zones and notification systems for drift-prone pesticide applications around schools and neighborhoods.”