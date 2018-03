Hundreds of immigration activists and their allies turned out in downtown SF on February 28 to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, operations in Northern California.

Hundreds Rally in SF to Denounce ICE Arrests - Over 150 Since Sunday in Northern CAHundreds of immigration activists and their allies turned out in downtown SF today (Wednesday, February 28) to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, operations in Northern CA. ICE confirmed that 150 individuals have been arrested for violations of immigration law in the region since Sunday. Some reports allege that 11 more were arrested this morning in the Bay Area. Advocates say the crackdown is unconstitutional and that the Trump Administration is retaliating against California for it's sanctuary status.Reported by Corinne Smith