Womanifest 9: The Healer, A Celebration of Black Women in New Orleans
by WTUL News and Views
Friday Mar 2nd, 2018 7:19 AM
Kezia Vida of WTUL News and Views spoke with Brotha Shack and Mama Fiyah about the True Love Movement and their upcoming festival, Womanifest 9, coming up on March 3rd in New Orleans. Speaking about the importance of celebrating and supporting black women, what healing means, and the role of non-black people in the movement.
http://www.truelovemovement.com/womanifest
