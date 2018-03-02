From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Womanifest 9: The Healer, A Celebration of Black Women in New Orleans by WTUL News and Views

Friday Mar 2nd, 2018 7:19 AM

Kezia Vida of WTUL News and Views spoke with Brotha Shack and Mama Fiyah about the True Love Movement and their upcoming festival, Womanifest 9, coming up on March 3rd in New Orleans. Speaking about the importance of celebrating and supporting black women, what healing means, and the role of non-black people in the movement.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/03/02/womanifest9.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

