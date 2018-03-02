From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Womanifest 9: The Healer, A Celebration of Black Women in New Orleans
Kezia Vida of WTUL News and Views spoke with Brotha Shack and Mama Fiyah about the True Love Movement and their upcoming festival, Womanifest 9, coming up on March 3rd in New Orleans. Speaking about the importance of celebrating and supporting black women, what healing means, and the role of non-black people in the movement.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (23.2mb)
Download Audio (23.2mb)
