Cancer Weapon, CW attacks on Venezuela, Syria...2-27-18 Mouse Report by DJ Mouse

Tuesday Feb 27th, 2018 2:58 PM

In the endless bad news side of things the MSM is screaming for war on Syria and other post 9-11-01 hit list countries based on...Al Qaeda linked sources?...and on 60 Minutes this week do White Helmet assassins murder the child on camera wittingly or by incompetense?...but first a reading from CIA whistle blower Jim Wilcott on the cancer weapon used on Hugo Chavez and Venezuela...and we return to the bogus Hiroshima day trial in Concord for protesting at the tracks the war on Afghanistan based on PNAC Northwoods op WTCpentabomb big lie pretext...(48 min.)

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/02/27/cwcancerwarvenezuelasyria.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Hey CBS...your 'doctors' can't tell a live baby from a dead one? Dead babies have fixed and dialated pupils, the Sarin victim you blame our Syrian target on does not..."constricted pupils" means the baby is not dead so real doctors would know to do Basic Life Support, CPR, cardio pulmomnary resusitation and not stop...on the internal side of things, acetylcholine is the neurotransmitter for the parasympathetic nervous system that slows breathing and heart rate...Choline and acetic acid are left at the synapse after the nerve impulse...acetylcholinesterase inhibitors like Sarin and other organo-phosphate pesticides let the neurotransmitter pile up...leaving the synapse jammed in the 'on' position slowing breathing and pulse to zero...simple to counter if you are not staging a false flag murder to unleash more of the same....got constricted pupils...do basic life support...don't need to be told...

in Warriors of the Rainbow Vinson Brown says his dad blew air into chief's son he was treating for pneumonia, and was rewarded w/ the colorful medicine bag...inspiring dream behind Warriors of the Rainbow...

a chicken w/ an arrow through it landed in his fire up in the mountain jungle...shamed out of killing our kind like the Yahi before murder by the Western powers behind Yazidi genocide...NATO member Turkey using blackmail based on Speaker Dennis Hastert's serial child molestation to force his vote denying recognition of Armenian holocaust...to escape justice for the first major genocide of the last century while sending armies of ax murdering child rapists across the Syrian border w/ impunity...part of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service operation against surrounding states...

...from Global Research; 'The White Helmets were established in March 2013, in Istanbul, Turkey...headed by James Le Mesurier, a British “security” specialist and ‘ex’ British military intelligence officer.

...from mintpress; "Le Mesurier, for his part, has apparently become tired of the limelight – perhaps as a result of the thorough debunking of the terrorist-linked organization he fostered. Though still listed as an employee of Good Harbor, Le Mesurier has removed himself from the site of MayDay Rescue, a White Helmets-linked organization he founded..."

