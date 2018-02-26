top
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Adolph Reed Jr. on Black Politics in New Orleans and Beyond
by WTUL News & Views
Monday Feb 26th, 2018 8:44 AM
On February 5th, 2018, writer and scholar Adolph Reed, Jr. gave a public lecture on Black Politics in New Orleans and Beyond to close out Sites of Resistance: An Exhibit Exploring the Geographies + Histories of Social Change in New Orleans.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (89.6mb)
[ Audio: 1 hour and 5 minutes ]

Adolph Reed Jr. is currently Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania after having previously been on the faculty at Yale, the New School, the University of Illinois-Chicago, and Northwestern. A native New Orleanian, his distinguished career has included more than 7 books, countless articles and regular columns in magazines like the Nation, the Progressive, and the Village Voice.

Sites of Resistance (open to the public in the Albert and Tina Small Center from September 12th, 2017 to February 5th, 2018) was built to reframe a dominant narrative that has obscured New Orleans’ historical role as a site of intense organizing, legal strategy, labor struggle, and civil rights activism. By elevating lineages and spaces of dissent and marginalized stories of inter-racial collaboration, as well as histories of direct conflict and challenge in contested spaces, its intention was to reconnect its audience with the possibilities for making change that have been erased from our civic framework.

Sites of Resistance and the associated discussion/presentation series were curated by Public Programs Manager, Sue Mobley and made possible by the generous support of the Surdna Foundation.
The Trouble With Anti-AntiracismJacobinMonday Feb 26th, 2018 2:06 PM
Adolph Reed Jr.sourcesMonday Feb 26th, 2018 1:34 PM
