Definitive Figures: Upcoming Femme Dance Festival in New Orleans by WTUL News and Views

Friday Feb 23rd, 2018 11:41 AM

Kezia Vida speaks with Donna Costello and Maritza Mercado-Narcisse about the upcoming Definitive Figures Festival in New Orleans which focuses on individual and partner performances based on the experiences of women are female-identified people.

Audio: 21:19