Definitive Figures: Upcoming Femme Dance Festival in New Orleans
Kezia Vida speaks with Donna Costello and Maritza Mercado-Narcisse about the upcoming Definitive Figures Festival in New Orleans which focuses on individual and partner performances based on the experiences of women are female-identified people.
Download Audio (13.7mb)
Audio: 21:19
