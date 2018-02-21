From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Interview with Mother of Sahleem Tindle, The Unarmed Young Man Shot By BART Police
Yolanda Banks-Reed is the mother of 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle, who was unarmed with his hands in the air, when he was shot and killed by BART police officer Joseph Mateu on Jan 3, 2018. Mateu is back on active duty, after a brief paid administrative leave. The Oakland Police, which is involved in the investigation, showed the police cam video to the family last week, but are refusing to release the video to the public while the investigation is open.
02.20.18 - 7:00am
7:34 – Yolanda Banks-Reed is the mother of 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle, who was unarmed with his hands in the air, when he was shot and killed by BART police officer Joseph Mateu on Jan 3, 2018. Mateu is back on active duty, after a brief paid administrative leave. The Oakland Police, which is involved in the investigation, showed the police cam video to the family last week, but are refusing to release the video to the public while the investigation is open.
8:08 – Abeedah Adams, an active member of the Water Crisis Coalition Organising Committee, a volunteer organization set up in the wake of Cape Town’s water crisis joins UpFront to talk about Cape Town’s crisis. We get the latest on what’s happening with the water crisis in Cape Town. After three years of a devastating drought, the government have now declared a date in June to mark Day Zero, when Cape Town will run out of water. Officials are making plans to adapt, but others say it’s a scare tactic and bottled-water companies will be the real winners.
8:34 – john a. powell, is the head of the UC Berkeley Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society and holds the Robert D. Haas Chancellor’s Chair in Equity and Inclusion.; He is a Professor of Law and Professor of African American Studies and Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He is interviewed about the his area of study, whiteness, and understanding the system of American racism.
UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors.
