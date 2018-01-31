From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Westley Bayas III on the Unrig the System Summit by WTUL News & Views

Wednesday Jan 31st, 2018 8:54 AM

Civic and Community Consultant Westley Bayas III joined WTUL News & Views in the studio to talk about the upcoming represent.us Unrig the System Summit. Folks from near and far and across ideological and partisan lines will gather from February 2nd-February 4th in Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center to work on solutions to unrig the United States' political system.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/01/31/unrig_the_system.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

Represent.us wants to fix corruption in the political system and they have a long-term and solution-oriented plan to do so. From February 2nd through February 4th, represent.us is hosting its first Unrig the System Summit in New Orleans, Louisiana to bring together policy wonks, journalists, entertainers, politicians, activists, organizers, academics, and concerned citizens across partisan and ideological lines to work through concrete solutions to make corruption illegal in our political system.



Westly Bayas III joined WTUL in the studio to talk about what we can expect and how we can attend the summit. Topics include the future of: money in politics, gerrymandering, Citizen's United, voting reform, transparency, and more.