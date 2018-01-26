top
Indybay Feature
Monique Verdin Speaks about Fossil Free Fest in NOLA & Her Current Work in Prospect 4
by WTUL News and Views
Friday Jan 26th, 2018 7:34 AM
WTUL News and Views spoke to Monique Verdin about the upcoming Fossil Free Fest in New Orleans the first week of April, which is currently calling for solutions for the environmental crisis facing the Gulf South. She also spoke to us about her current photo exhibition in Prospect 4 that includes photographs from the past 20 years of her family, members of the Houma nation living in the bayous of Southern Louisiana.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (14.2mb)
http://wtulnews.tumblr.com
