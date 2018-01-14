From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Anti-War Imagine: No US Military Bases on Foreign Soil by KPFA News/Ann Garrison

Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 1:31 PM The United States is the largest, most lethal military power in human history, with 1000 military bases and seven geographic commands spanning the globe. That didn't stop the new Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases from holding its first "No Foreign Bases" conference at the University of Baltimore from January 12 to 14. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/01/14/imagine-no-us-military-bases-on-foreign-soil.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

