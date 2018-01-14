|
Imagine: No US Military Bases on Foreign Soil
The United States is the largest, most lethal military power in human history, with 1000 military bases and seven geographic commands spanning the globe. That didn't stop the new Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases from holding its first "No Foreign Bases" conference at the University of Baltimore from January 12 to 14.
