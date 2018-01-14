From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SURJ-organized Protest in Rockridge to kick off MLK Weekend

Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM by Sam Breach

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Bay Area kicked off Martin Luther King Weekend protests on Friday by handing out information at Rockridge Bart Station.

SURJ Bay area were passing out comprehensive flyers at Rockridge BART to morning commuters, to remind them about Dr. King's radical legacy in addition to educating them about state-sponsored violence by sharing alternative reactions to calling the police.