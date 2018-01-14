|
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
SURJ-organized Protest in Rockridge to kick off MLK Weekend
Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Bay Area kicked off Martin Luther King Weekend protests on Friday by handing out information at Rockridge Bart Station.
SURJ Bay area were passing out comprehensive flyers at Rockridge BART to morning commuters, to remind them about Dr. King's radical legacy in addition to educating them about state-sponsored violence by sharing alternative reactions to calling the police.
