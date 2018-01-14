top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
SURJ-organized Protest in Rockridge to kick off MLK Weekend
by Sam Breach (sam [at] sambreach.com)
Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Bay Area kicked off Martin Luther King Weekend protests on Friday by handing out information at Rockridge Bart Station.
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018.jpg
original image (2048x541)
SURJ Bay area were passing out comprehensive flyers at Rockridge BART to morning commuters, to remind them about Dr. King's radical legacy in addition to educating them about state-sponsored violence by sharing alternative reactions to calling the police.
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-12.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-5.jpg
original image (2048x1319)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-9.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-6.jpg
original image (2048x1259)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-11.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-7.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-10.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-3.jpg
original image (2048x758)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-4.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-2.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-8.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
§
by Sam Breach Sunday Jan 14th, 2018 11:52 AM
sm_protests_marches_vigils_copyright_sam_breach_2018-13.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.surjbayarea.org/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code