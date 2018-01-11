From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 1/19/2018
|
Organizing Meeting - A Year into the Trump Regime: Building the Real Resistance
|
Date
|
Friday January 19
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
8:30 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
2969 Mission St., at 26th St.
|
Event Type
|
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|Email
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
Trump and Congress have spent the last year pushing through massive attacks on people’s rights and the environment, and threatening new wars around the world. The Democratic Party leaders’ response has been to focus on so-called “Russiagate,” while trying to corral the popular resistance into supporting the Democrats in the 2018 election — a strategy that leads nowhere.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 11th, 2018 2:38 PM
Join us for a discussion on building the real grassroots resistance to Trump and his corporate program. Join the PSL contingent in the big Women’s March the next day.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.