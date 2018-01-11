top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/19/2018
Organizing Meeting - A Year into the Trump Regime: Building the Real Resistance
Date Friday January 19
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St., at 26th St.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Trump and Congress have spent the last year pushing through massive attacks on people’s rights and the environment, and threatening new wars around the world. The Democratic Party leaders’ response has been to focus on so-called “Russiagate,” while trying to corral the popular resistance into supporting the Democrats in the 2018 election — a strategy that leads nowhere.

Join us for a discussion on building the real grassroots resistance to Trump and his corporate program. Join the PSL contingent in the big Women’s March the next day.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

sm_abc-news.jpg
original image (1049x669)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 11th, 2018 2:38 PM
