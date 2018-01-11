Trump and Congress have spent the last year pushing through massive attacks on people’s rights and the environment, and threatening new wars around the world. The Democratic Party leaders’ response has been to focus on so-called “Russiagate,” while trying to corral the popular resistance into supporting the Democrats in the 2018 election — a strategy that leads nowhere.



Join us for a discussion on building the real grassroots resistance to Trump and his corporate program. Join the PSL contingent in the big Women’s March the next day.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.





original image (1049x669)

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 11th, 2018 2:38 PM