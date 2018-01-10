top
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
We Will Not Comply: 96 Hours of Non-Compliance Over King Day Weekend
by APTP
Wednesday Jan 10th, 2018 9:55 PM
For the fourth year in a row, the Anti Police-Terror Project has called for #96Hours over the King Day Weekend. From Friday, January 12-January 15, people will take to the streets in a series of direct actions, vigils, rallies and film screenings. The weekend will conclude with the Reclaiming Kings Radical Legacy March on Monday, 1/15 at 1:00 pm beginning at 14th and Broadway.
sm_96_hours_day_theme_images-state_violence_1.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
WE.WILL.NOT.COMPLY.

96 Hours of Non-Compliance Over King Day Weekend

Groups large and small, well-established or brand new, will plan their own actions within a common framework:


— On Friday, January 12, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on State-Sponsored Violence. We demand:

1. Defund OPD/SFPD/Sheriffs and redirect those funds toward permanent housing and shelter for unhoused community members

2. Justice for Marcellus Toney Tased to death by the Oakland Police Department.

3. No ICE collaborations

4. Stop state sanctioned transphobic/racist violence

5. Drop the charges against J20 Resisters


— On Saturday, January 13, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Housing. We demand:

1. No new development without Community benefit agreements for developers as drafted by the community. New businesses must hire Black Oakland residents - not lock them out of the new economy and push them out of Oakland

2. Repeal Costa Hawkins NOW!

3. Defund OPD/SFPD/Sheriffs and redirect those funds toward permanent housing and shelter for unhoused community members


— On Sunday January 14, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Indigenous/International Solidarity. We demand:

Indigenous Land Rights - Return Sacred Ohlone Land


— On Monday, January 15, 2018, we reclaim the Radical legacy of MLK.


“From the federal government to local agencies, our most marginalized communities are being attacked, surveilled, pushed out and discarded,” said Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project. “We will not stand idly by or remain indoors while our friends, children, families are seeing their human rights and dignities stripped away. We will not comply.”
http://antipoliceterrorproject.org
