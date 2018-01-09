Rally to End State-Sanctioned Sexual Violence!

Friday, 1/12/18, 4PM

Latham Square



**QTPOC & WOMXN MOST HONORED!**



With a racist, misogynist, transmisist, rapist as potus; with sexual misconduct scandals rocking our civic institutions; and with Tarana Burke’s #MeToo hashtag gone viral, as movie stars wear black to symbolize that #TimesUp on sexual assault, the scourges of rape culture and abuse of power are at the forefront.



And inseparable from the sexual violence in our culture are the racial, social, economic, and spiritual injustices that intersect and make such abuses even more challenging for those who suffer them…



What this **Rally to End State-Sanctioned Sexual Violence!** is about is that most awful and egregious intersection of all: sexual abuse of our most vulnerable communities at the hands of the state.



Please come out and take a stand to #EndStateSanctionedSexualViolence!



In Affiliation with #96Hours of #Noncompliance to #ReclaimMLK



1/12: State Violence

1/13: Housing

1/14: International & Indigenous Solidarity

1/15: 4th Annual March to Reclaim King’s Radical Legacy



#DefundOPD #DeportICE

