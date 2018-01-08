top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/15/2018
MLK Event & Volunteer Project
Date Monday January 15
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Furniture
Make your Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day meaningful by participating in this event and volunteer activity on Monday, January 15, 2018.

You'll join more than 100 like-minded volunteers from across the Bay Area who are eager to contribute to the worldwide struggle for justice and self-determination in the African community.
Click here to sign up today!

High school, college and corporate service groups are encouraged to sign up! This is also a great event for families, friends and individuals. No one is out of place!

If you're completing service hours, let us know and we will make sure to have confirmation of your service hours for you that day.

If you have a car and can volunteer to help drive other volunteers, please let us know when you sign up. If you can provide transportation for the people that are volunteering with you, please let us know that as well! We anticipate needing approximately 20 drivers!

Please plan to arrive at 10 am and not leave prior to 3 pm.

The program will start promptly and we want to make sure we *thank you* with pizza and prizes at the end of the day AND get a chance to hear how the day went.

If you *do* need to leave early, please let us know when you sign up and we will make accommodation for you!

Feel free to contact us with any questions!
sm_mlkdaylogo.jpg
original image (960x640)
For more event information:
http://www.uhurufurniture.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 8th, 2018 6:11 PM
