KPFA Local Station Board and Public Discuss Financial Crisis and Governance
Pacifica KPFA Local Station Board held a meeting in Berkeley on January 6, 2018 in the context of a financial crisis that could lead to bankruptcy, seizure of assets of KPFA and Pacifica Foundation.
The Pacifica KFPA Local Station Board discussed the financial crisis and also governance at their meeting in Berkeley on January 6, 2017. The Pacifica Foundation may go into a bankruptcy after a judgement of $1.8 million against the Foundation for overdue rent on an antenna for WBAI at the Empire State Building. The meeting started with public comment. There were presentations from the LSB members.
§The KPFA Local Station Board Audience
KPFA listeners and supporters are concerned that the station may be shutdown and also that there has been very little information on the KPFA airwaves about what is happening.
There was no written or verbal report from the KPFA manager to the LSB and public during the meeting.