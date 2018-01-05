From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

2018 the Year for Dr. George Washington Carver by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Friday Jan 5th, 2018 11:12 PM

75 years ago the 79th Congress, Public Law 290 was passed to designate January 5th of each year as George Washington Carver Recognition Day. 2018 we will facilitate a year long effort to forever many Dr. George Washington Carver know throughout the United States and far beyond...

Together, we will facilitate a year long monthly effort to mark this major milestone and help establish a renaissance of Black Agriculture throughout the State of California, throughout the United States and beyond.



In partnership with "California Grown" industries and national partners we will share the importance of Agriculture throughout California by building acknowledgement for the National Holiday recogninzing a great African American scientist.



In 1935, Carver was specifically appointed to the Department of Agriculture by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to address the southern farming crisis.



Among other enactments he advised farmers to use crop rotation. Carver's accomplishments found that since peanuts and sweet potato crops have nitrogen-fixing bacteria in their roots, these plants restore nitrogen levels in the soil, which helps other plants like cotton to grow better.



Dr. Carver was awarded the Roosevelt Medal in 1939 for saving Southern agriculture, which was later instrumental in feeding the United States during World War II).



President Harry S. Truman signed the Joint Resolution on December 28, 1945, saying, "I do hereby call upon officials of the Government to have the flag at half staff on all government buildings on January 5, 1946, in commemoration of the achievements of George Washington Carver."



During the 79th Congress, Public Law 290 was passed to designate January 5th of each year as George Washington Carver Recognition Day.



We will engage the California Legislature and California Congressional Delegation to quantify and qualify the need toward solutions that facilitate a renaissance of Black Agriculture in the Great State of California in honor of the contributions by Dr. George Washington Carver.