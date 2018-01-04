From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Americas | International In Michoacán, people are self governing itself without political parties for a new life en.ruptura.colectiva [at] gmail.com)

Thursday Jan 4th, 2018 3:35 PM by Demián Revart On the eve of Christmas, the p'ur'hépecha community of Arantepakua (Michoacán) realized an communal assembly for decide without hesitation to govern itself without political parties from now on, substituting thus the "traditional authority" figure by the "Concejos" (Councils), entities elected by direct democracy and conformed of two people from each of the four blocks of the locality.

original image (1137x778)



¡JUCHARI JURAMUKUARHIKUA, JUCHARI KUAJPIKUARMIKUA, ICHERI KA K’UIRIPEKUA!



How beautiful is to celebrate & to struggle for autonomy at same time! On the eve of Christmas, the p'ur'hépecha community of Arantepakua (Michoacán) realized an communal assembly for decide without hesitation to govern itself without political parties from now on, substituting thus the "traditional authority" figure by the "Concejos" (Councils), entities elected by direct democracy and conformed of two people from each of the four blocks of the locality.



In total, 8 people was chosen for give life the Communal Goods, Administration, Civil Matters & Security Councils (this last one, on way of comandance for the Community Guard "Kuaricha" -in p'ur'hépecha language, the name signifies "to protect/to watch"- formed by volunteers after the massacre of April 5th in the community). The charges will develop for 2 years and its have the principle of revocability and popular supervision, that is to say, in case of not functioning with great yield, they will can replaced by other people. Thus, "everyone can govern" idea landed from utopia to earth.





A Sunday afternoon in the Communal Square.



Despite the fact that a tiny minority linked familiarly to municipal president of Nahuatzen -who was expelled from the municipal head after a massive insurrection on October 2015 for his links with Los Caballeros Templarios cartel who were dedicated to extort and kidnap the population- attempt to boycot the assembly 'arguing' that "it's better to await more time (...) that of the councils does not work (...) that happens only in dreams", majority of comuneros, inhabitants, women and youngs voted by freehand for this new organization model.



At the end of the assembly, it was celebrated the delivery of the keys of one Tenure Headship office, a printer and a computer for the common self-managment by the Administration and the Civil Matters Councils. This public act denote every town or collectivity is competent for manage the social life out of the margins and statist-electoral times, and even, with more efficacy (or rather... assuring will exist effectiveness contrary to the governmentality that lacks it!).



This historic day does not arrived from night to morning. It involved 8 monts of uninterrupted activities and several solidarities both of communal ex-authorities, the organized magisterio (teachers), women and youth who connected their forces with social organizations at state and national leves, as well by the will of a numerous inhabitants group that bet on self-government as the most diaphanous and ideal solution to GIVE STEP TO HUMANITY.



CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OUR COMRADES FROM ARANTEPAKUA COMMUNITY AND KEEP GOING FOR THE PERMANENCE OF THE SELF-GOVERNMENT!



