Support the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers Date Thursday January 04 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details San Francisco Canadian Consulate

580 California St.

San Francisco, CA Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Harding and Labrie Defense Committee



Thursday January 4, 2018

12:00 PM

San Francisco Canadian Consulate

580 California St.

San Francisco, CA



There will be rallies and protests throughout the US to call for safe railways and in defense of two USW railway workers who have been framed up and scapegoated in Canada after the Lac-Mégantic. After massive deregulation and attacks on rail safety the companies and government are now blaming railway workers for rail wrecks directly caused by their actions







Rallies Across The Nation Supporting The Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers

Contact: Fritz Edler

Harding and Labrie Defense Ctte Phone 202 494-3848 justice(at)hardingdefense.org



Press Release



DropTheCharges!SafeRailsNow! NoMoreLac-Mégantics!



Rallies Across The Nation Supporting The Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers



Washington DC, January 2, 2018:



Protest events will take place across North America and around the world this week calling for real rail safety and accountability regarding rail disasters like the 2013 Lac-Mégantic oil train wreck. Railroad workers, rail safety and environmental activists will be calling upon the Canadian government to drop the charges against framed up rail workers as the prosecution case against them unravels. Canadian rail workers Tom Harding and Richard Labrie are currently on trial for the deaths in that disaster. The criminal trial has highlighted the connection between dangerous railroad policies and the need to hold the right people accountable for the danger created.



On January 4th and 5th, 2018, rail safety activists will be calling on the Canadian government to stop it's diversionary prosecution of rail workers who have no control over the majority of the causes identified by government reports and independent investigations. In many cases, the causes identified are also at issue in other railroad wrecks in the last years, yet no policy makers are held accountable.



The trial testimony has been clear. The actions of rail workers Harding and Labrie did not cause the Lac-Mégantic tragedy. But risky decisions and policies by railroad managers and their government regulatory enablers must be addressed and those responsible held accountable if we are to have rail safety across North America.



Safe Trains Now!

No More Lac-Mégantics!

Harding and Labrie Did Not Cause The Wreck, Drop the Charges!



San Francisco Rally-Press Conference



Thursday January 4, 2018 12:00 PM San Francisco Canadian Consulate 580 California St. San Francisco, CA



Harding and Labrie Defense Committee





For Release 10 AM, EST, January 2, 2018





Safe Trains Now! Chicago Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers



Thursday January 4, 2018 1:00 PM Chicago Canadian Consulate

180 N. Stetson St.

Chicago, Il



Seattle Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers Thursday January 4, 2018 Noon

1501 4th Ave

Seattle WA



Washington DC Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers



Thursday January 4, 2018 12:30 PM to 1 PM Canadian Embassy

501 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington DC



Minneapolis Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers



Friday January 5, 2018 2:30 PM Minneapolis Canadian Consulate 701 S. 4th Ave.

Minneapolis MN



Actions in other cities are in the process of being organized.



