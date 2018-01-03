top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Support the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers
Date Thursday January 04
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Canadian Consulate
580 California St.
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHarding and Labrie Defense Committee
There will be rallies and protests throughout the US to call for safe railways and in defense of two USW railway workers who have been framed up and scapegoated in Canada after the Lac-Mégantic. After massive deregulation and attacks on rail safety the companies and government are now blaming railway workers for rail wrecks directly caused by their actions



Contact: Fritz Edler
Harding and Labrie Defense Ctte Phone 202 494-3848 justice(at)hardingdefense.org

Press Release

DropTheCharges!SafeRailsNow! NoMoreLac-Mégantics!

Washington DC, January 2, 2018:

Protest events will take place across North America and around the world this week calling for real rail safety and accountability regarding rail disasters like the 2013 Lac-Mégantic oil train wreck. Railroad workers, rail safety and environmental activists will be calling upon the Canadian government to drop the charges against framed up rail workers as the prosecution case against them unravels. Canadian rail workers Tom Harding and Richard Labrie are currently on trial for the deaths in that disaster. The criminal trial has highlighted the connection between dangerous railroad policies and the need to hold the right people accountable for the danger created.

On January 4th and 5th, 2018, rail safety activists will be calling on the Canadian government to stop it's diversionary prosecution of rail workers who have no control over the majority of the causes identified by government reports and independent investigations. In many cases, the causes identified are also at issue in other railroad wrecks in the last years, yet no policy makers are held accountable.

The trial testimony has been clear. The actions of rail workers Harding and Labrie did not cause the Lac-Mégantic tragedy. But risky decisions and policies by railroad managers and their government regulatory enablers must be addressed and those responsible held accountable if we are to have rail safety across North America.

Safe Trains Now!
No More Lac-Mégantics!
Harding and Labrie Did Not Cause The Wreck, Drop the Charges!

San Francisco Rally-Press Conference

Thursday January 4, 2018 12:00 PM San Francisco Canadian Consulate 580 California St. San Francisco, CA

Harding and Labrie Defense Committee


For Release 10 AM, EST, January 2, 2018


Safe Trains Now! Chicago Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers

Thursday January 4, 2018 1:00 PM Chicago Canadian Consulate
180 N. Stetson St.
Chicago, Il

Seattle Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers Thursday January 4, 2018 Noon
1501 4th Ave
Seattle WA

Washington DC Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers

Thursday January 4, 2018 12:30 PM to 1 PM Canadian Embassy
501 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington DC

Minneapolis Rally In Support of the Scapegoated Lac-Mégantic Rail Workers

Friday January 5, 2018 2:30 PM Minneapolis Canadian Consulate 701 S. 4th Ave.
Minneapolis MN

Actions in other cities are in the process of being organized.

More information: http://www.hardingdefense.org
