67 Bay Area Law Enforcement Shootings in 2017
There were 67 shootings by Bay Area law enforcement officers in 2017, including 28 fatal shootings.
There were a particularly high number of law enforcement shootings in the Bay Area in 2017 compared to recent years, according to data I've collected through media and police report as well as a series of California Public Record Act requests. In all there were 67 shootings by Bay Area police in 2017, up dramatically from the five-year low of 41 in 2016. Since 2013, there were more shootings by law enforcement officers only in 2015.
The uptick in shootings has been going on all year, including a weeklong stretch in March when there was a police shooting almost daily.
A searchable map is available here.
The data used to make the graphics above is available for download here.
