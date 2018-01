There were 67 shootings by Bay Area law enforcement officers in 2017, including 28 fatal shootings.

Year Fatal Total Percent Fatal 2013 30 62 48.4% 2014 23 51 45.1% 2015 34 72 47.2% 2016 12 41 29.3% 2017 28 67 41.8%

There were a particularly high number of law enforcement shootings in the Bay Area in 2017 compared to recent years, according to data I've collected through media and police report as well as a series of California Public Record Act requests. In all there were 67 shootings by Bay Area police in 2017, up dramatically from the five-year low of 41 in 2016. Since 2013, there were more shootings by law enforcement officers only in 2015.There has been a high number of shootings this year despite a sustained drop in shootings by Oakland police officers. Oakland police officers did not fire their weapons in 2014 or 2016 and were involved in only one shooting in 2017. (More on this from Oakland Magazine. ) Shootings by San Francisco police were down in 2016 as well -- only three -- but there were seven incidents in 2017, 11 in 2015, 10 in 2014 and nine in 2013.