Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 2/24/2018
Dog by Dog: end puppy mills now Free Film Screening
Date Saturday February 24
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library, Koret Auditorium, Lower Level, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, Ca 94102
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorVan Luong
An examination of efforts in the United States to tighten regulations on commercial dog kennels, known as 'puppy mills,' where animals are kept without adequate regard for their welfare. (2017, 86 min.)


http://www.dogbydogdocumentary.com/

The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as follows:

2:00 pm - 2:15 pm -- Introduction

2:15 pm - 3:45 pm -- Movie

3:45 pm - 4:45 pm -- Q&A

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm -- Raffles

Please RSVP at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dog-by-dog-end-puppy-mills-now-tickets-41441586902
sm_dog_by_dog.jpg
original image (600x600)
For more event information:
http://www.dogbydogdocumentary.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 2nd, 2018 7:17 PM
