An examination of efforts in the United States to tighten regulations on commercial dog kennels, known as 'puppy mills,' where animals are kept without adequate regard for their welfare. (2017, 86 min.) http://www.dogbydogdocumentary.com/
The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as follows:
2:00 pm - 2:15 pm -- Introduction
2:15 pm - 3:45 pm -- Movie
3:45 pm - 4:45 pm -- Q&A
4:45 pm - 5:00 pm -- Raffles
Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dog-by-dog-end-puppy-mills-now-tickets-41441586902