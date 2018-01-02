





http://www.dogbydogdocumentary.com/



The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as follows:



2:00 pm - 2:15 pm -- Introduction



2:15 pm - 3:45 pm -- Movie



3:45 pm - 4:45 pm -- Q&A



4:45 pm - 5:00 pm -- Raffles



Please RSVP at



An examination of efforts in the United States to tighten regulations on commercial dog kennels, known as 'puppy mills,' where animals are kept without adequate regard for their welfare. (2017, 86 min.)

For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 2nd, 2018 7:17 PM