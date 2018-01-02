From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/ 3/2018

Help Plan 96 Hours of Non-Compliance Over King Day Weekend (Jan 3) Date Wednesday January 03 Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details ACCE

2501 International Blvd, Ste D

Oakland, California 94601 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author APTP



96 Hours of #NonCompliance Over #King Day Weekend



It’s that time again, Bay Area! For the fourth year in a row, for #96hours over the King Day Weekend, the Anti Police-Terror Project calls our comrades into the streets to stand in solidarity and say no to white supremacy, say no to state sponsored terror, say no to development over people, say no to misogyny, say no to homophobia and transphobia, say no to the targeting of immigrants, say no to the targeting of Muslims. We call on you to join us and show the Trump-Schaaf Regimes that WE WILL NOT COMPLY with their corporate agenda.



We call upon groups large and small, well-established or brand new, to plan your own action(s) within a common framework:



On Friday, January 12, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on State-Sponsored Violence.

On Saturday, January 13, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Housing.

On Sunday January 14, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Indigenous/International Solidarity.

On Monday, January 15, 2018, we reclaim MLK Day.

Our #96hours culminates with a mass mobilization, and we ask everyone to come together for the Reclaiming King’s Radical Legacy March through the streets of Oakland.



Furthermore, we call upon both individuals and groups in our community (whether you’re planning an action or not) to come together in a series of spokescouncil meetings in order to coordinate and support the many actions that will be planned:



Wednesday 1/3 7:00 - 9:30 pm

Saturday 1/6 1:00 - 3:30 pm

Monday 1/8 7:00 - 9:30 pm

Wednesday 1/10 7:00 - 9:30 pm



Please join the separate Facebook events for each meeting

meeting here:



These meetings will be held at ACCE Action, 2501 International Blvd in Oakland



Even before Trump took office and the KKK took off their hoods, we saw open displays of white supremacy and state-sponsored violence in the Bay Area. We saw police agents murder our Black and Brown community members in broad daylight with no repercussions. We saw local city governments embolden law enforcement departments with unlimited overtime, paid leave after murdering residents, militarized equipment, and a blank check to use dangerous and “non”-lethal devices to crack down on our culture and political dissent.



Even before the Oakland Police Department received national news coverage for the rape of a young teen sex worker by tens of law enforcement agents across the Bay Area, we saw the open sexual harassment and exploitation of our Black and Brown community members in broad daylight with no repercussions.



Even before the GOP-controlled U.S. Congress began its warpath to destroy healthcare and public education and exacerbate poverty, we saw our local city governments do NOTHING to aid long-time residents at risk FOR YEARS as the housing crisis continues to grow worse and worse.



That’s why we are telling all agents of our oppression, from 45 to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf that WE WILL NOT COMPLY with their corporate agenda.



2018 video: WE.WILL.NOT.COMPLY.96 Hours of #NonCompliance Over #King Day WeekendIt’s that time again, Bay Area! For the fourth year in a row, for #96hours over the King Day Weekend, the Anti Police-Terror Project calls our comrades into the streets to stand in solidarity and say no to white supremacy, say no to state sponsored terror, say no to development over people, say no to misogyny, say no to homophobia and transphobia, say no to the targeting of immigrants, say no to the targeting of Muslims. We call on you to join us and show the Trump-Schaaf Regimes that WE WILL NOT COMPLY with their corporate agenda.We call upon groups large and small, well-established or brand new, to plan your own action(s) within a common framework:On Friday, January 12, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on State-Sponsored Violence.On Saturday, January 13, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Housing.On Sunday January 14, 2018, we are calling for actions that focus on Indigenous/International Solidarity.On Monday, January 15, 2018, we reclaim MLK Day.Our #96hours culminates with a mass mobilization, and we ask everyone to come together for the Reclaiming King’s Radical Legacy March through the streets of Oakland.Furthermore, we call upon both individuals and groups in our community (whether you’re planning an action or not) to come together in a series of spokescouncil meetings in order to coordinate and support the many actions that will be planned:Wednesday 1/3 7:00 - 9:30 pmSaturday 1/6 1:00 - 3:30 pmMonday 1/8 7:00 - 9:30 pmWednesday 1/10 7:00 - 9:30 pmPlease join the separate Facebook events for each meetingmeeting here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/APTPaction/events/ These meetings will be held at ACCE Action, 2501 International Blvd in OaklandEven before Trump took office and the KKK took off their hoods, we saw open displays of white supremacy and state-sponsored violence in the Bay Area. We saw police agents murder our Black and Brown community members in broad daylight with no repercussions. We saw local city governments embolden law enforcement departments with unlimited overtime, paid leave after murdering residents, militarized equipment, and a blank check to use dangerous and “non”-lethal devices to crack down on our culture and political dissent.Even before the Oakland Police Department received national news coverage for the rape of a young teen sex worker by tens of law enforcement agents across the Bay Area, we saw the open sexual harassment and exploitation of our Black and Brown community members in broad daylight with no repercussions.Even before the GOP-controlled U.S. Congress began its warpath to destroy healthcare and public education and exacerbate poverty, we saw our local city governments do NOTHING to aid long-time residents at risk FOR YEARS as the housing crisis continues to grow worse and worse.That’s why we are telling all agents of our oppression, from 45 to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf that WE WILL NOT COMPLY with their corporate agenda.2018 video: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/01/02/18805624.php



http://antipoliceterrorproject.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 2nd, 2018 1:52 PM