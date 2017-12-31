BAY AREA COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER TO HONOR MEMORY OF OSCAR GRANT III



(OAKLAND, CA) – January 1st marks the 9th Anniversary of the unlawful killing of Oscar Grant III by former BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle. As in years past, Oscar’s family, friends and the Oakland community will gather at Grant (Fruitvale) station on Monday, January 1, 2018 from 12-4 pm to honor Oscar's life.



In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day of 2009, Oscar was making his way home from San Francisco with his friends when they were pulled off the train by BART police officers. Within minutes, the unarmed Oscar became the subject of a racially derogatory remark, was punched, handcuffed, slammed to the ground, and ultimately shot in the back. The BART police officers were so violent in their treatment of Oscar and others on the platform, and escalated the situation so quickly, that train passengers pulled out their cell phones and captured the entire tragic incident as it unfolded. The videos of Oscar’s tragic unlawful death sparked a grass-roots community led movement with an international reach and forever changed the way families and communities organize against police brutality.



Indeed, the Black Lives Matter Movement of today can easily be traced back to the three-year struggle led by Oakland community members as they struggled for justice for Oscar. That struggle eventually led to the first time in California history, an on-duty police officer was arrested, tried and convicted for the unlawful shooting of an unarmed black man. The vigil will differ in energy and tone from much of the current activity taking place across the country. “This is not a protest,” said Wanda Johnson, mother of Oscar Grant III. “This is a vigil – a celebration of my son’s life. We will stand in unity with our community and with a prayer that the violence ends today – and that no other family ever has to endure what we have managed to survive. Everyone should speak up for justice”.



The vigil will be hosted by Sacramento's legendary spoken word poet, and community leader Dre T, in partnership with Hodari and Candice Davis, Oscar Grant’s family, friends, and a hosts of supporters. For media inquiries please contact above information.

original image (800x800)

https://oscargrantfoundation.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 31st, 2017 12:33 PM