From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/13/2018

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Brithday: Reclaiming the Legacy Date Saturday January 13 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

Fourth Street Lobby

150 East San Fernando Street

San Jose, CA 95192



Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT, Dash Event Type Teach-In Organizer/Author Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee Email sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org Phone 408-297-2299



Reclaiming the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



• Multi-cultural drumming

• Prof. Scott Meyers-Lipton on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for today

• Members of the Community will read excerpts from several of Dr. King’s most momentous speeches.

• Reflections on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the MLK of India

• Dance of Peace



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible



Info: https://events.sjpl.org



Sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Committee, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (SJSU), San José Public Library, San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, SJSU African American Studies Department, Ambedkar King Study Circle, and San José Peace and Justice Center 89th Birthday CommemorationReclaiming the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.• Multi-cultural drumming• Prof. Scott Meyers-Lipton on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for today• Members of the Community will read excerpts from several of Dr. King’s most momentous speeches.• Reflections on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the MLK of India• Dance of PeaceFree and open to the publicWheelchair accessibleInfo: http://sanjosepeace.org Sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Committee, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (SJSU), San José Public Library, San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, SJSU African American Studies Department, Ambedkar King Study Circle, and San José Peace and Justice Center

original image (1260x1080) Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 27th, 2017 4:58 PM