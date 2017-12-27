89th Birthday Commemoration
Reclaiming the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
• Multi-cultural drumming
• Prof. Scott Meyers-Lipton on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for today
• Members of the Community will read excerpts from several of Dr. King’s most momentous speeches.
• Reflections on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the MLK of India
• Dance of Peace
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Info: http://sanjosepeace.org https://events.sjpl.org
Sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Committee, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (SJSU), San José Public Library, San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, SJSU African American Studies Department, Ambedkar King Study Circle, and San José Peace and Justice Center