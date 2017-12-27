top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View other events for the week of 1/13/2018
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Brithday: Reclaiming the Legacy
Date Saturday January 13
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
Fourth Street Lobby
150 East San Fernando Street
San Jose, CA 95192

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT, Dash
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
89th Birthday Commemoration

Reclaiming the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

• Multi-cultural drumming
• Prof. Scott Meyers-Lipton on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for today
• Members of the Community will read excerpts from several of Dr. King’s most momentous speeches.
• Reflections on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the MLK of India
• Dance of Peace

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible

Info: http://sanjosepeace.org https://events.sjpl.org

Sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Committee, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (SJSU), San José Public Library, San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, SJSU African American Studies Department, Ambedkar King Study Circle, and San José Peace and Justice Center
sm_graphic_-_mlk_birthday_-_mlkl_-_20180113___program.jpg
original image (1260x1080)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 27th, 2017 4:58 PM
