From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers Fresh Air Vallejo & SEIU Local 1021 Oppose Vallejo Cement Factory by Peter Brooks

Wednesday Dec 27th, 2017 10:55 AM Pollution and lack of Environmental Justice in South Vallejo neighborhood nearest to proposed Orcem Americas cement grinding operation top SEIU’s list of concerns

“Our members value fresh air, good jobs and environmental justice,” said Sarah Creighton, a Solano County Eligibility Benefits Specialist. “Local 1021 will continue to fight for working families’ right to a healthy, sustainable future in South Vallejo and across California.”



The Orcem/VMT project, if approved, would place a cement grinding facility and deep-water port in South Vallejo. Opponents say the project would be too close to homes and a school and would introduce an unacceptable amount of diesel truck traffic and cement dust into South Vallejo, a neighborhood already impacted by pollution.



“Fresh Air Vallejo wholeheartedly supports SEIU 1021’s position in favor of a healthy, vibrant Vallejo and against the pollution and social injustice the Orcem/VMT project would bring to our community,” said Peter Brooks, president of Fresh Air Vallejo. “We are thrilled that SEIU 1021 has taken a stand against the injustice of putting a cement factory and port into South Vallejo a low-income, minority neighborhood already suffering from the ill effects of industrial pollution.”



The environmental impact report for the Orcem/VMT project reveals that over 500 big-rig diesel trucks per day could use the facility traveling on a single road through a residential neighborhood. If put into operation, the cement factory’s smokestack would be about 1,320 feet from Grace Patterson Elementary School downwind from the proposed facility, said Brooks.



With today’s announcement, the SEIU Local 1021 joins opponents of the project including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 10 and the Sierra Club as well as nearly 60 neighborhood groups and Bay Area organizations.

###



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Timothy Gonzales, Area Director, North Central Region

530-604-6465

timothy.gonzales [at] seiu1021.org



Gabriel Harland, Political Organizer

415-717-8305

Gabriel.haaland [at] seiu1021.org



Peter Brooks, President, Fresh Air Vallejo

415-425-4225

peterjbrooks [at] msn.com

