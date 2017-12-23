top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Arts + Action
Holiday Protest Save Digital DNA, Deaccessioned Artwork in Palo Alto
by Raging Grannies Action League (info [at] raginggrannies.com)
Saturday Dec 23rd, 2017 1:34 AM
Photo and Video thanks to Gigi.
Video length 1:36
sm_photoxcape.jpg
original image (480x640)
Continuing a long history of protest during the holiday season, the Raging Grannies sang fractured holiday carols in front of the sculpture Digital DNA and elsewhere in Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto again this year. They called for an end to war and no war toys for Christmas; in a song to the tune of Santa Claus is Coming to Town, they called out Republicans for their recently passed giant tax scam. Video here is a song they sang to the tune of Jingle Bells titled "Save the Egg", referring to the endangered artwork of artist Adriana Varella in Lytton Plaza.

Last month the Public Art Commission of Palo Alto voted unanimously to remove Varella's artwork from the city’s public art collection. Digital DNA is a seven foot tall egg shaped sculpture made of recycled circuit boards. It imparts a political message—that technology generated by Silicon Valley has a far-reaching impact. It conveys that modern technology can enslave us, and reminds the viewer that technology is also used for warfare.

The sculpture speaks for itself on a website created by Friends of Digital DNA. It says, "..[the] Palo Alto Censorship Committee consisting of members of the Palo Alto Art Commission, the developer’s cabal that owns most of the property in downtown Palo Alto and members of City staff, staged a Kangaroo Court to decide that I should be terminated within 90 days of being notified of the verdict...The Trial itself was straight out of Kafka. I did not know the charges, I was not allowed to cross-examine witnesses, nor was I allowed to make any kind of meaningful defense."
http://www.digitaldna.life
§video
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 23rd, 2017 1:34 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (179.4mb)
Save the Egg
http://www.digitaldna.life
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code