From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Arts + Action
ROOT DIVISION'S 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION + CELEBRATION
Date Saturday January 13
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
1131 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorRoot Division
Emailevents [at] rootdivision.org
Phone415.863.7668
Join us for these fantastic events and special projects to mark our 15th Anniversary of connecting creativity and community in San Francisco and beyond! There’s so much to celebrate! In the past 15 years, Root Division has surfaced as one of the primary venues in San Francisco that supports emerging visual artists. Existing as a dynamic hybrid of the alternative space, commercial gallery, art center, and studio facility, Root Division is contributing to making life as an artist in the Bay Area a sustainable practice while cultivating artists who give back to the community. As we launch into our next 15 years of supporting artists and arts education in the Bay Area, we invite you to take a look at our history and become part of our future.

Exhibition Dates: Jan 10, 2018 to Feb 10, 2018
2nd Sat Reception: Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 7:00pm to 10:00pm

The 15-Year Anniversary Exhibition features 15 alumni from Root Division’s Studios Program, producing high caliber work in a variety of media. We are proud to highlight the work of these artists, each of whom remain deeply involved with Root Division’s community, and whose careers have been catalyzed to some degree by their time as a Root Division Studio Artist.

15-Year Anniversary Exhibition Artists:

Dana Hemenway
Alexander Hernandez
Jeremiah Jenkins
Kyong Ae Kim
Tom Loughlin
Cathy Lu
Kija Lucas
Whitney Lynn
Rob Minervini
Rachelle Reichert
Blanca Estela Rodríguez*
Kevin E. Taylor
Chris Thorson
Indira Urrutia*
Katherine Vetne

* Current Studio Artist
sm_performance-and-celebration.jpg
original image (800x572)
For more event information:
https://www.rootdivision.org/15-year-anniv...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 20th, 2017 5:12 PM
