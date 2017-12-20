Join us for these fantastic events and special projects to mark our 15th Anniversary of connecting creativity and community in San Francisco and beyond! There’s so much to celebrate! In the past 15 years, Root Division has surfaced as one of the primary venues in San Francisco that supports emerging visual artists. Existing as a dynamic hybrid of the alternative space, commercial gallery, art center, and studio facility, Root Division is contributing to making life as an artist in the Bay Area a sustainable practice while cultivating artists who give back to the community. As we launch into our next 15 years of supporting artists and arts education in the Bay Area, we invite you to take a look at our history and become part of our future.



Exhibition Dates: Jan 10, 2018 to Feb 10, 2018

2nd Sat Reception: Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 7:00pm to 10:00pm



The 15-Year Anniversary Exhibition features 15 alumni from Root Division’s Studios Program, producing high caliber work in a variety of media. We are proud to highlight the work of these artists, each of whom remain deeply involved with Root Division’s community, and whose careers have been catalyzed to some degree by their time as a Root Division Studio Artist.



15-Year Anniversary Exhibition Artists:



Dana Hemenway

Alexander Hernandez

Jeremiah Jenkins

Kyong Ae Kim

Tom Loughlin

Cathy Lu

Kija Lucas

Whitney Lynn

Rob Minervini

Rachelle Reichert

Blanca Estela Rodríguez*

Kevin E. Taylor

Chris Thorson

Indira Urrutia*

Katherine Vetne



* Current Studio Artist

original image (800x572)

https://www.rootdivision.org/15-year-anniv... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 20th, 2017 5:12 PM