Join people of all faiths, or no faith, (we're all in this together) to remember those who have died this year while living on San Francisco streets. In silence, in prayer, in song we'll remember them, honor them, mourn our loss, reach out to each other for comfort and hope, and show our solidarity in working for change.



Please bring your own candles.



