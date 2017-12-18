From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Vigil: Annual Homeless Persons Memorial
Date
Thursday December 21
Time
5:30 PM
7:00 PM
Location Details
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco, CA
1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, California 94102
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Coalition on Homelessness
Join people of all faiths, or no faith, (we're all in this together) to remember those who have died this year while living on San Francisco streets. In silence, in prayer, in song we'll remember them, honor them, mourn our loss, reach out to each other for comfort and hope, and show our solidarity in working for change.
Please bring your own candles.