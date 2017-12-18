top
San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services
The Vigil: Annual Homeless Persons Memorial
Date Thursday December 21
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco, CA
1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, California 94102
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCoalition on Homelessness
Join people of all faiths, or no faith, (we're all in this together) to remember those who have died this year while living on San Francisco streets. In silence, in prayer, in song we'll remember them, honor them, mourn our loss, reach out to each other for comfort and hope, and show our solidarity in working for change.

Please bring your own candles.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1976993732...
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 18th, 2017 3:43 PM
