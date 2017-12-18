The vast system of U.S. surveillance is in the hands of a President who is violating our constitutional and human rights. It’s vital that organizers protect their digital security so we can continue to work for social change.
The Ella Baker Center and The Center for Media Justice - home of the Media Action Grassroots Network - in partnership with Wellstone Action, would like to invite you to an evening of dialogue on 21st century policing, the impact on our community, and what we can do to protect ourselves and defend our rights.
Join us for a panel presentation about the current state of surveillance. Our panel will feature:
Malkia Cyril, Founder and Executive Director of The Center for Media Justice
Virginia Eubanks, author of Automating Inequality: How High Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor:*
Tunisia Owens, Policy Manager of The Ella Baker Center for Human RIghts
And more!
Immediately following the panel presentation we will have a mixer with light refreshments.
Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to the event.
Automating Inequality: How High Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor - https://virginia-eubanks.com/books/