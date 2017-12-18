From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/26/2018

Power Not Paranoia: a Discussion About Digital Surveillance Date Friday January 26 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 1330 Broadway, Suite 300, Oakland, CA 94612 Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Ella Baker Center for Human Rights



The Ella Baker Center and The Center for Media Justice - home of the Media Action Grassroots Network - in partnership with Wellstone Action, would like to invite you to an evening of dialogue on 21st century policing, the impact on our community, and what we can do to protect ourselves and defend our rights.



Join us for a panel presentation about the current state of surveillance. Our panel will feature:



Malkia Cyril, Founder and Executive Director of The Center for Media Justice

Virginia Eubanks, author of Automating Inequality: How High Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor:*

Tunisia Owens, Policy Manager of The Ella Baker Center for Human RIghts

And more!



Immediately following the panel presentation we will have a mixer with light refreshments.



Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to the event.



