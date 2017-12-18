top
$ 15.00 donated in past month
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 1/18/2018
Queer Ancestors Project Exhibition 2018
Date Thursday January 18
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Strut
470 Castro St, San Francisco, California 94114
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorQueer Ancestors Project
The Queer Ancestors Project Presents Prints by Queer and Trans Emerging Artists. Bení Alí Ávalos, jorge mata flores, Cedar Kirwin, Yonit Mordechai Moerman, Ben Panico, Shannon Prasad, Tavi Taos, Princesa Venegas, and Jai Lei Yee, with artistic director Katie Gilmartin. Opening Reception & Print Sale

Also: Closing Reception & Readings by QAP Writes!: Saturday May 19, 7:30-10 pm

Both events are free!

Image Credit: Cedar Kirwin, “Queer Heroes," linocut
http://www.queerancestorsproject.org/

Generously supported by Southern Exposure’s Alternative Exposure Grant Program, Horizons Foundation, The San Francisco Arts Commission, SOMArts, STRUT, the Queer Cultural Center, the Zellerbach Family Foundation, & Chrysalis Studio
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1812399709...
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 18th, 2017 3:37 PM
