



Also: Closing Reception & Readings by QAP Writes!: Saturday May 19, 7:30-10 pm



Both events are free!



Image Credit: Cedar Kirwin, “Queer Heroes," linocut

http://www.queerancestorsproject.org/



Generously supported by Southern Exposure’s Alternative Exposure Grant Program, Horizons Foundation, The San Francisco Arts Commission, SOMArts, STRUT, the Queer Cultural Center, the Zellerbach Family Foundation, & Chrysalis Studio The Queer Ancestors Project Presents Prints by Queer and Trans Emerging Artists. Bení Alí Ávalos, jorge mata flores, Cedar Kirwin, Yonit Mordechai Moerman, Ben Panico, Shannon Prasad, Tavi Taos, Princesa Venegas, and Jai Lei Yee, with artistic director Katie Gilmartin. Opening Reception & Print SaleAlso: Closing Reception & Readings by QAP Writes!: Saturday May 19, 7:30-10 pmBoth events are free!Image Credit: Cedar Kirwin, “Queer Heroes," linocutGenerously supported by Southern Exposure’s Alternative Exposure Grant Program, Horizons Foundation, The San Francisco Arts Commission, SOMArts, STRUT, the Queer Cultural Center, the Zellerbach Family Foundation, & Chrysalis Studio

original image (1607x2048)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1812399709... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 18th, 2017 3:37 PM