From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/19/2017

Freedom On the Move Prisoner Solidarity Postcard Writing Date Tuesday December 19 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details E.M. Wolfman General Interest Small Bookstore

410 13th St, Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Critical Resistance

*Special edition N.O. Bonzo / CR tshirts * * Dignidad Rebelde art table + more *



*Kid-friendly! Coloring book pages and kids station with childcare.*



It's time for our annual Prisoner Solidarity Postcard mailing. We invite you to join us as we take action and build power across prison walls!



Every year in the wintertime, Critical Resistance sends a note of solidarity, hope, and encouragement to all of the subscribers of The Abolitionist newspaper that are currently locked up in jails, detention centers, and prisons. This year we have over 5,800 postcards to send to our imprisoned comrades.



---



Every year we spend over $2,000 on postage stamps to send political organizing resources to people inside. This fall, CR Oakland members initiated a new study group with imprisoned people inside, based on Black and Pink’s model. With 25 people in prisons across the country, 15 CR Oakland members and volunteers read articles from The Abolitionist newspaper, wrote study questions and responses, then facilitated discussion across prison compiling prisoners’ responses with member responses and analysis, to send back to the study group inside. Can't make it but want to support? Make a gift for postage here (



If you have an imprisoned loved one that you want to send a card to, please join us. We will have blank cards and extras for you to take.



