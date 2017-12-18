From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2018

Update: The SEIU/IPTE strike has caused the cancellation of the 12-12 Public Safety Committee. New date is tentative and will be confirmed as soon as possible.



Update: The SEIU/IPTE strike has caused the cancellation of the 12-5 Public Safety Committee. New date is tentative and will be confirmed as soon as possible.



On December 5th, Oakland's Public Safety Committee will debate a resolution from Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan to end all Oakland Police Department cooperation with ICE, after assistance in an August 16 raid violated the city's sanctuary policy.



https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/11/29/oakland-turns-out-for-long-delayed-ice-raid-hearing/



On August 16, HSI/ICE conducted an AM raid on the 700th block of 27th Street in West Oakland with OPD assistance. The raid was advertised (erroneously) as a search warrant for the sexual trafficking of juveniles, biut there were no actual allegations of sexual abuse, no juveniles were removed from the home and the solitary arrest was for being undocumented. The 25 year old arrestee is now in the deportation process. At an October 5th investigation and hearing that the OPD Chief did not attend, Oakland's Privacy Commission concluded that the raid violated Oakland's sanctuary city policy and several statements made by OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick about the raid were false.



https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oakland-police-chief-made-false-statements-about-ice-raid/Content?oid=9793923



City Council members Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan have now initiated legislation to end the sanctuary loophole but need our help to get it through the full Council.



