top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2018
Deport ICE: The Resolution To End Cooperation With ICE
Date Tuesday January 09
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland City Hall
Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorThe Day We Fight Back
Update: AND the date is finally confirmed. January 9. Happy holidays and we'll see you at City Hall on January 9th.

Update: The SEIU/IPTE strike has caused the cancellation of the 12-12 Public Safety Committee. New date is tentative and will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Update: The SEIU/IPTE strike has caused the cancellation of the 12-5 Public Safety Committee. New date is tentative and will be confirmed as soon as possible.

On December 5th, Oakland's Public Safety Committee will debate a resolution from Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan to end all Oakland Police Department cooperation with ICE, after assistance in an August 16 raid violated the city's sanctuary policy.

Video Samples from the November 28 hearing on the ICE Raid
https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/11/29/oakland-turns-out-for-long-delayed-ice-raid-hearing/

On August 16, HSI/ICE conducted an AM raid on the 700th block of 27th Street in West Oakland with OPD assistance. The raid was advertised (erroneously) as a search warrant for the sexual trafficking of juveniles, biut there were no actual allegations of sexual abuse, no juveniles were removed from the home and the solitary arrest was for being undocumented. The 25 year old arrestee is now in the deportation process. At an October 5th investigation and hearing that the OPD Chief did not attend, Oakland's Privacy Commission concluded that the raid violated Oakland's sanctuary city policy and several statements made by OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick about the raid were false.

Video of the OPAC hearing is here. https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/10/06/privacy-advisory-commission-investigation-of-oakland-ice-raid-concludes-violation-of-sanctuary-city-policy/

East Bay Express coverage is here:
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oakland-police-chief-made-false-statements-about-ice-raid/Content?oid=9793923

City Council members Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan have now initiated legislation to end the sanctuary loophole but need our help to get it through the full Council.

Oaklanders and other Bay Area residents who want sanctuary legislation taken seriously around the Bay should attend.
sm_deport-ice.jpg
original image (1000x1000)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7586312143...
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 18th, 2017 3:10 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code