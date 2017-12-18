



There will be ways to plug-in for ongoing roles as well as one-time activities this evening that will be a huge help for the campaign. Things are moving fast, so please consider attending this important meeting if you have the capacity!



Please come, invite people, bring food! We’ll also provide snacks. :)



If you can't attend but want to find more ways to support and/or would like to start volunteering with us, please email







*************************

Please come fragrance-free to this event to make this event more accessible. Many fragranced products such as perfumes, essential oils, fragranced hair & body products and scented detergents can make people very ill. More info:



ACCESS INFO

Space is ADA accessible with ADA accessible bathroom. We can't guarantee this event as fragrance free but will try our best to ventilate the space. We do not have a budget beyond direct funds to Aunti Frances and will not be able to provide ASL interpretation for this event. We will post more information about the space (lighting, type of chairs) as soon as possible.



For any access questions or to get in touch, email us at

*************************



MORE WAYS TO GET INVOLVED IF YOU CANT ATTEND

**SIGN: if you've already signed the online petition, thank you! If not, please sign here:



**DONATE:



**SHARE: Please keep spreading the word and encourage your friends and networks to sign the petition and donate to Aunti Frances's defense fund.

--Use #DefendAuntiFrances on social media

--Follow @DefendAuntiF on Twitter and Self-Help Hunger Program on Facebook

--Read and share these articles

-----East Bay Express:

-----The Guardian:

--Molly Stuart also released this wonderful video documenting Sunday’s rally's power, inspiration, and bravery:



SCRIPT FOR SHARING

Black Homes Matter! Keep community leader and daughter of the Black Panther Party in her home! SIGN THE PETITION today:



Download images here, and make sure you tag & credit Micah Bazant ! ♥





