From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/18/2017
Defend Aunti Frances Volunteer Meeting & Letter Writing
Date Monday December 18
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, California 94609
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSelf-Help Hunger Program
FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS & ALLIES of AUNTI FRANCES: Now is your chance to plug-in to the Defend Aunti Frances eviction defense campaign! We will be discussing our vision for the campaign and forming committees/teams to continue building the efforts against Aunti Frances' unjust eviction.

There will be ways to plug-in for ongoing roles as well as one-time activities this evening that will be a huge help for the campaign. Things are moving fast, so please consider attending this important meeting if you have the capacity!

Please come, invite people, bring food! We’ll also provide snacks. :)

If you can't attend but want to find more ways to support and/or would like to start volunteering with us, please email info [at] defendauntifrances.org today!



*************************
Please come fragrance-free to this event to make this event more accessible. Many fragranced products such as perfumes, essential oils, fragranced hair & body products and scented detergents can make people very ill. More info: http://poc.eastbaymeditation.org/access-info/.

ACCESS INFO
Space is ADA accessible with ADA accessible bathroom. We can't guarantee this event as fragrance free but will try our best to ventilate the space. We do not have a budget beyond direct funds to Aunti Frances and will not be able to provide ASL interpretation for this event. We will post more information about the space (lighting, type of chairs) as soon as possible.

For any access questions or to get in touch, email us at info [at] defendauntifrances.org.
*************************

MORE WAYS TO GET INVOLVED IF YOU CANT ATTEND
**SIGN: if you've already signed the online petition, thank you! If not, please sign here: http://bit.ly/sign-for-aunti

**DONATE: http://bit.ly/donate-to-aunti

**SHARE: Please keep spreading the word and encourage your friends and networks to sign the petition and donate to Aunti Frances's defense fund.
--Use #DefendAuntiFrances on social media
--Follow @DefendAuntiF on Twitter and Self-Help Hunger Program on Facebook
--Read and share these articles
-----East Bay Express: http://bit.ly/eastbayexpress
-----The Guardian: http://bit.ly/guard-df.
--Molly Stuart also released this wonderful video documenting Sunday’s rally's power, inspiration, and bravery: https://vimeo.com/247180522

SCRIPT FOR SHARING
Black Homes Matter! Keep community leader and daughter of the Black Panther Party in her home! SIGN THE PETITION today: http://bit.ly/sign-for-aunti DONATE NOW http://bit.ly/donate-to-aunti defendauntifrances.org #DEFENDAUNTIFRANCES

Download images here, and make sure you tag & credit Micah Bazant ! ♥ https://www.defendauntifrances.org/press-kit/


https://www.defendauntifrances.org/
