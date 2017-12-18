top
East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
The Town's Homeless Emergency: This Is Not A Test
Date Tuesday December 19
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SoleSpace
1714 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, California 94612
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorThe Village in Oakland
HAWG, Homeless Advocacy Working Group, is hosting an evening to bring together & flush out neighborhood based, autonomous, and compassionate community responses to The Town's homeless EMERGENCY.

If you are an organization, individual or faith based group that advocates, serves or lobbys to support/prevent/decriminalize/address homelessness: lets come together across Oakland to solve this homeless state of emergency. Lets connect the dots between the housing crisis, the job crisis and the homeless crisis. Its gonna take the people of The Town to solve this humanitarian crisis.

Please invite folks you know who are engaged in the work already or who are passionate about preventing and ending homelessness.

Please invite folks who have been homeless, who are currently homeless, who are at risk if becoming homeless. Their voices, experiences and needs are central to this discussion.

#HousingIsAHumanRight #HomesForAll #HomelessnessIsNotACrime


It is the mission of the Homeless Advocacy Working Group to assist human beings sleeping in the street, in vehicles, in the open, and in unsafe shelters. HAWG insists unconditionally, that "Housing is a Human Right" and demands that all persons have a right to exist and be housed irrespective of race, shelter, economic or other marginalized status, and must be treated with courtesy, dignity and respect.

HAWG was created after members and supporters of The Village in Oakland/#FeedThePeople stormed city hall while the village was bulldozed by the city administration for $75,000 in Feb 2017. Since then, HAWG has tirelessly and successfully advocated for budgets, policies and practices that ensure housing is a human right and that homeless folks are no longer treated criminals or problems, but rather Oakland's most vulnerable population in need of support, services and pathways to permanent housing.

HAWG meets every 2nd and 4th Monday at city hall from 4-6pm. Meetings are open to any and all who seek to provide dignified and humane solutions to the homeless state of emergency.
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 18th, 2017 2:58 PM
