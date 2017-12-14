top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Feed before Occupy Oakland General Assembly
Date Sunday December 17
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater
500 14th St., Oakland, CA
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorOccupy Oakland
Feed The People!

Usually he last Sunday of every month attendees of the OO GA get together a little earlier than usual, at 2 PM (3 PM during DST) to share some food with each other and the community. There should be a table, utensils/plates, meat and veggie entrees and whatnot, courtesy of the Kitchen Committee (such at he is), so just bring yourself, or something to share as well if you’d like.

For reasons of meteorology (rain in November), holiday schedules and convenience we have fused the November fress with the one that would normally be scheduled for December 31st, so this meal is slated for Sunday, dec. 17th at 2PM, barring rain or a police state. I believe swine is on the menu.

The Occupy Oakland General Assembly meets every Sunday at 3 PM at the Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater at 14th Street & Broadway in the amphitheater. If it is raining (as in RAINING, not just misting) at 3:00 PM we meet in the basement of the Omni Collective, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland. During the warmer months we meet at 4 PM at the plaza

More info:
Community Feed
Occupy Oakland GA
OO Calendar

For more event information:
https://occupyoakland.org/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 14th, 2017 10:47 AM
