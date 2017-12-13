From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers Laney Land Is Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Dec 13th, 2017 2:08 PM Dozens of students, faculty and community members protested the attempted land grab of Laney College land by A's billionaire owner John Fisher. Students, community members, faculty members and community members rallied at the Peralta Community College board meeting and spoke out against privatization of the Laney land.

Dozens of Oakland community members, students and PFT/SEIU faculty rallied and spoke out at the Peralta Community College Board of Directors meeting on December 12, 2017 against turning over Laney college land to the A's owners for a stadium.The community college board was forced to break off negotiations with the A's baseball owner John Fisher who wanted to take land from Laney college to build a new stadium after a growing community labor protest. Students, professors from the Peralta Federation of Teachers PFT and staff from SEIU 1021 along with community members particularly from Oakland Chinatown said it would have brought gentrification, their evictions and the destruction of the working class college that they need.



While the Peralta Federation of Teachers PFT and SEIU 1021 have both opposed the stadium plan Oakland Mayor Schaaf and other Oakland politicians were supporting it. The billionaire owner of the A's John Fisher who also owns KIPP, Rocketship Charter Schools and supports privatization of public education offered to give the college $6 million to cover a $17 million deficit the community college has.



Also opponents of the Laney sale and supporter of City College of San Francisco including a faculty member from AFT 2121 spoke and called for a campaign against privatization and corporatization of community colleges and public education.



Production of Labor Video Project

