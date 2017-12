Stick around for an informal discussion and break some bread with us.



Refreshments will be provided. Space is wheelchair accessible.



https://blackagendareport.com/index.php/working-class-needs-kick-some-ass



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR6U-TaYRw8



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpg9q7MGmAE

Hear Larry Holmes, First Secretary, Workers World Party talk about "Trumpland Blues: Changing the Tune To Defeat Capitalism and White Supremacy in 2018".Stick around for an informal discussion and break some bread with us.Refreshments will be provided. Space is wheelchair accessible.

original image (1024x768)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1041387559... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 12th, 2017 3:41 PM