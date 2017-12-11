Whether you're Copwatching in the streets of St. Louis, or out on the reservations of Minnesota, this guide will provide you with best tactics and strategies while documenting critical incidents involving the police. This Video as Evidence Guide was adapted in 2016 by WeCopwatch, WITNESS and our allies at Standing Rock. It was intended to help Water Protectors and activists fighting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline to safely, effectively and ethically document human rights abuses for evidentiary, advocacy and reporting purposes.