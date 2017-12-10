top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
No Fascism, No Censorship, March on Verizon in Palo Alto.
by Raging Grannies Action League
Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
Photos may be used for non-commercial projects, Please credit the photographer. Unless otherwise identified, all are by Charlie Cassel http://www.probonophoto.org
sm_4gransfascism.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Demonstrators spoke out at a rally for Net Neutrality in Palo Alto on Thursday. The Raging Grannies handed off a bullhorn in front of the downtown Verizon, and a mic connected to a portable amp in Lytton Plaza across the street, where the Grannies began the rally in front of the Digital DNA sculpture. Artist Adriana Varella's artwork has been censored by the Palo Alto Public Art Commission who voted without public input for deaccession.

One of the Raging Grannies, shared this news: As the Federal Communications Commission's chair says a vote is imminent that will dismantle the Obama scheduled enactment of net neutrality, India’s telecommunications regulator is moving in the opposite direction. India is set to have the most comprehensive net neutrality plan in the world.

Speakers from Eastern Europe and S.E. Asia commented that the countries they came lacked freedom of speech, which is why they wanted to come to the U.S. They said that today's U.S. under Trump is looking very scary...too much like the countries they left.
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Start point in Lytton Plaza
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_4gransnetneutcc5.jpg
original image (1600x1157)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§A Witness to Gentrification
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonoindygentricc.jpg
original image (1171x1600)
The country from which she came had fascist leanings, now she worries about the US.
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Lighting up the sculpture with a message
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonindyeggmbwavteichcc.jpg
original image (1600x1452)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§lighting up the Verizon bldg
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonoindyquestioncc.jpg
original image (1600x1041)
Question Authority
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Message to the big ISP's and the FCC
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonoindyeggenslave.jpg
original image (1068x1600)
You will not enslave us. The sculpture, slated for removal by the City of Palo Alto, speaks out for itself. "I have been censored".
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§The artist of Digital DNA
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonoindyadrianacc.jpg
original image (1050x1600)
Adriana Varella came from NYC for the demonstration. The egg shaped sculpture, Digital DNA, invites us to question the uses of technology. The Palo Alto Public Art Commission seeks to censor the message with deaccession
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§The crowd at Verizon as viewed from Lytton Plaza
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_eggnneutverizonstanford.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This photo by GG
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§The Sculpture in its intended environment is to be Destroyed...
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_objecttobedestroyed.jpg
original image (1068x1600)
...by the Kangaroo Court of the Palo Alto Public Art Commission
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§A demonstrator explains to man on the street
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonoindycc1.jpg
original image (1182x1600)
Net neutrality is a social justice issue
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Yeah, right, we believe it when Verizon says on net neutrality..
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_tijusttrustus.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Net neutrality is not needed, says Verizon, "just trust us". We projected their BS on their wall
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Raging Granny Mary makes the trek
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_timarch12.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
All up and down University Ave from Lytton Plaza to Verizon and AT&T and back. This photo by Teri Vershel probonophoto.org
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§At AT&T
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_netneutatt.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
this photo by Granny Ellyn
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§This photo by Teri Vershel probonophoto.org
by Raging Grannies Action League Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM
sm_probonobytvslaves.jpg
original image (5951x3973)
Are we slaves to the big ISP's and the FCC? Are we slaves of technology? Or can we use it for power and good, not warfare? The Digital DNA sculpture invites us to question
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
