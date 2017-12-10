From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

No Fascism, No Censorship, March on Verizon in Palo Alto. by Raging Grannies Action League

Sunday Dec 10th, 2017 6:41 AM Photos may be used for non-commercial projects, Please credit the photographer. Unless otherwise identified, all are by Charlie Cassel http://www.probonophoto.org

original image (6016x4016) Demonstrators spoke out at a rally for Net Neutrality in Palo Alto on Thursday. The Raging Grannies handed off a bullhorn in front of the downtown Verizon, and a mic connected to a portable amp in Lytton Plaza across the street, where the Grannies began the rally in front of the Digital DNA sculpture. Artist Adriana Varella's artwork has been censored by the Palo Alto Public Art Commission who voted without public input for deaccession.



One of the Raging Grannies, shared this news: As the Federal Communications Commission's chair says a vote is imminent that will dismantle the Obama scheduled enactment of net neutrality, India’s telecommunications regulator is moving in the opposite direction. India is set to have the most comprehensive net neutrality plan in the world.



Speakers from Eastern Europe and S.E. Asia commented that the countries they came lacked freedom of speech, which is why they wanted to come to the U.S. They said that today's U.S. under Trump is looking very scary...too much like the countries they left. http://www.RagingGrannies.com

The country from which she came had fascist leanings, now she worries about the US.

Question Authority

You will not enslave us. The sculpture, slated for removal by the City of Palo Alto, speaks out for itself. "I have been censored".

Adriana Varella came from NYC for the demonstration. The egg shaped sculpture, Digital DNA, invites us to question the uses of technology. The Palo Alto Public Art Commission seeks to censor the message with deaccession

This photo by GG

...by the Kangaroo Court of the Palo Alto Public Art Commission

Net neutrality is a social justice issue

Net neutrality is not needed, says Verizon, "just trust us". We projected their BS on their wall

All up and down University Ave from Lytton Plaza to Verizon and AT&T and back. This photo by Teri Vershel probonophoto.org

this photo by Granny Ellyn

Are we slaves to the big ISP's and the FCC? Are we slaves of technology? Or can we use it for power and good, not warfare? The Digital DNA sculpture invites us to question