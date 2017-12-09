top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
March on Verizon for Net Neutrality
by Raging Grannies Action League
Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
Photos are free for reuse for non-commercial purposes. Please credit photographers Teri Vershel or Chris Cassell http://www.probonophoto.org
Top photo by Chris Cassell
sm_probonoccgrnsglobal.jpg
original image (1600x1022)
The Raging Grannies Action League mobilized for two causes on Decemeber 17, drawing over 100 people to Palo Alto's downtown Lytton Plaza.

First cause: The egg-shaped sculpture covered with recycled printed circuit boards, Digital DNA, has stood in the plaza for more than 12 years. It was installed back in the days when people questioned the consequences of the unfolding digital revolution. The sculpture, by artist Adriana Varella, questions whether technology empowers or enslaves us. Is it used for good...can it be used to alter climate change? Isn't it used for warfare, spying on citizens, and in other harmful ways?

The Raging Grannies see that the issues of the impending removal of the sculpture, as it has been given a death sentence by the Palo Alto Art Commission, and net neutrality are intertwined issues. Both are matters of censorship.

In the waning sunlight and dark of December 17, the Grannies, with support from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Friends of Digital DNA, led a march through downtown Palo Alto starting at the Digital DNA sculpture and making stops at Verizon and AT&T retail stores. With chants including "Verizon, Comcast, ATT...We want net neutrality!" they woke up the city where most of the marchers live and have witnessed a fast decline into gentrification.
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_eggproccbest.jpg
original image (1600x1089)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoindymbwafistcc.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoindycc3.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoccadrianags.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
the sculpture's artist, Adriana Varella, came from New York to join the rally
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§at Verizon by Teri Vershel
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoindytv1.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§at Verizon by Teri Vershel
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoindytv2.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§at Verizon by Teri Vershel
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonoindytv2_1.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§March on Verizon by Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonogailmarchindycc.jpg
original image (1600x1106)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Marchers arrive at AT&T by Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_timarchatt.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§verizon by Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_probonombwaagainstwallcc.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§March down University Ave by Chris Cassell
by Raging Grannies Action League Saturday Dec 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
sm_timarch8.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Add Your Comments
