HEAR OUR VOTE: VOICES OF RESISTANCE RALLY in SAN LUIS OBISPO



Pro Peace, Pro Inclusivity Rally



On January 20, 2018, we will unite in San Luis Obispo to reaffirm our commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. The rally is designed to engage and empower voters to support women’s rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections. HEAR OUR VOTE!



The San Luis Obispo rally will be one of many worldwide events honoring the movement that brought out 5 million marchers on January 21, 2017, in what is considered the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.



The Women’s March SLO is committed to creating transformative social change. We recognize that there is no true peace, freedom, or inclusion without equity for all. Our rally speakers will represent voices of resistance. Their advocacy is aligned with our Unity Principles – ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice.



WHEN?

Jan. 20, 2018

12pm-2pm – Call To Action Alley

2pm-5pm – Rally



WHERE?

Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo



WHO'S INVITED?

Women’s March SLO welcomes any person, regardless of gender or gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights. All people who believe in a positive and just future are celebrated.



WHAT TO BRING?

Signage, friends, water bottle



WILL THE RALLY BE ACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES?

Yes. We are making every effort to ensure accessibility.



IS THIS A PROTEST?

This is a Pro Peace, Pro Inclusivity rally. We respectfully ask that all “anti” or “protest” sentiments are NOT shared at this event. This does not mean that we don’t acknowledge these feelings and points of view, but this is not the focus of this particular rally.



This event is a peaceful gathering, and we would appreciate all comments and activities on our page to reflect the kind nature of our gathering. Any negative, hateful or vulgar comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Repeat offenders will be blocked. Thank you for your understanding.

https://womensmarchslo.com/hear-our-vote/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 8th, 2017 9:31 AM