top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/20/2018
Women's March San Luis Obispo: "Hear our Vote!" Voices of Resistance Rally
Date Saturday January 20
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March San Luis Obispo
HEAR OUR VOTE: VOICES OF RESISTANCE RALLY in SAN LUIS OBISPO

Pro Peace, Pro Inclusivity Rally

On January 20, 2018, we will unite in San Luis Obispo to reaffirm our commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. The rally is designed to engage and empower voters to support women’s rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections. HEAR OUR VOTE!

The San Luis Obispo rally will be one of many worldwide events honoring the movement that brought out 5 million marchers on January 21, 2017, in what is considered the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.

The Women’s March SLO is committed to creating transformative social change. We recognize that there is no true peace, freedom, or inclusion without equity for all. Our rally speakers will represent voices of resistance. Their advocacy is aligned with our Unity Principles – ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice.

WHEN?
Jan. 20, 2018
12pm-2pm – Call To Action Alley
2pm-5pm – Rally

WHERE?
Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

WHO'S INVITED?
Women’s March SLO welcomes any person, regardless of gender or gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights. All people who believe in a positive and just future are celebrated.

WHAT TO BRING?
Signage, friends, water bottle

WILL THE RALLY BE ACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES?
Yes. We are making every effort to ensure accessibility.

IS THIS A PROTEST?
This is a Pro Peace, Pro Inclusivity rally. We respectfully ask that all “anti” or “protest” sentiments are NOT shared at this event. This does not mean that we don’t acknowledge these feelings and points of view, but this is not the focus of this particular rally.

This event is a peaceful gathering, and we would appreciate all comments and activities on our page to reflect the kind nature of our gathering. Any negative, hateful or vulgar comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Repeat offenders will be blocked. Thank you for your understanding.
sm_womens_march_slo.jpg
original image (399x550)
For more event information:
https://womensmarchslo.com/hear-our-vote/
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 8th, 2017 9:31 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code