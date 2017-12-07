top
East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/10/2017
Defend Aunti Frances! Emergency Eviction Defense Rally
Date Sunday December 10
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
61st & Adeline, Oakland, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSelf-Help Hunger Program
DEFEND AUNTI FRANCES! Emergency Eviction Defense Rally. THIS SUNDAY @ 11am.

You can't evict community power! Stop the eviction, close the loopholes. #DefendAuntiFrances #ClosetheLoopholes #BlackHomesMatter

Please come for an emergency eviction defense rally for beloved Oakland community member Aunti Frances Moore. It is crucial we get as many people as possible to show up and prove to Aunti Frances' landlords that her community will support her no matter what. This is the official launch of our eviction defense campaign, so share this event as widely as you can! There is also info below on how to support this cause if you can't attend the event this Sunday, so read on!

We will celebrate with food, music, and people power. Bring your kids, friends, and neighbors! There will be performers, speakers, and a public reading of the community support letter to Aunti Frances' landlords (with more 50+ community organizations signed on).

HOW YOU CAN HELP IF YOU CAN'T ATTEND
There are many ways to support Aunti Frances right now even if you can't come on Sunday. We value and appreciate every kind of support that is possible for you.

1. Repost Auntie's story far and wide! Share this cause with your networks and encourage media outlets to cover this important story. Check our website for scripts & a forthcoming press release. Use the hashtags #DefendAuntiFrances #ClosetheLoopholes and #BlackHomesMatter
https://www.defendauntifrances.org/press-kit/

2. Donate to Self-Help Hunger Program
https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/self-help-hunger-program

3. ADD YOUR ORG to Our Community Support Letter
https://www.defendauntifrances.org/supporting-organizations/

4. Join our list-serv & stay in the loop!
https://defendauntifrances.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=c1f79e10f08477b842ec130c2&id=c031ca6c54

ACCESS INFO
Rally will take place in Driver's Plaza, which is wheelchair accessible, and around the neighborhood in the street and on the sidewalk. This is an outdoor event and there is no bathroom access. Due to the emergency nature of this event, it is likely we will be unable to provide ASL interpretation. (Please post in this event or contact us at info [at] defendauntifrances.org if you can help with this effort!) There are benches for folks to sit in the Plaza, and we will print some collapsable chairs for people to sit in. More access info forthcoming.

BACKGROUND
Aunti Frances is a beloved Black disabled activist, elder, Black Panther and community leader who has lived in North Oakland/South Berkeley her entire life. She now faces a no-fault eviction by a notorious loophole in Oakland renter protections.

Our mission is to convince Aunti Frances' landlords, Natalia Morphy and Morphy’s parents, to end the eviction proceedings and instead support Aunti Frances in staying in her community. We need as much community support as possible to insist that the Morphys drop this eviction. We aren't going anywhere, because you can't evict community power!



---------------------------------------------------------
CONTACT US
For any questions, please contact info [at] defendauntifrances.org
---------------------------------------------------------
LEARN MORE & STAY IN TOUCH
For information about Aunti Frances & this cause and to get involved, visit our website: https://defendauntifrances.org/
---------------------------------------------------------


Thank you for your support of Aunti Frances, this campaign, and all communities organizing against gentrification!
#DefendAuntiFrances

https://defendauntifrances.org/

[ artwork by Micah Bazant ]
sm_defend-aunti-frances.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1333578339...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 7th, 2017 7:34 PM
