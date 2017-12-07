From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/10/2017

Defend Aunti Frances! Emergency Eviction Defense Rally Date Sunday December 10 Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 61st & Adeline, Oakland, CA Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Self-Help Hunger Program



You can't evict community power! Stop the eviction, close the loopholes. #DefendAuntiFrances #ClosetheLoopholes #BlackHomesMatter



Please come for an emergency eviction defense rally for beloved Oakland community member Aunti Frances Moore. It is crucial we get as many people as possible to show up and prove to Aunti Frances' landlords that her community will support her no matter what. This is the official launch of our eviction defense campaign, so share this event as widely as you can! There is also info below on how to support this cause if you can't attend the event this Sunday, so read on!



We will celebrate with food, music, and people power. Bring your kids, friends, and neighbors! There will be performers, speakers, and a public reading of the community support letter to Aunti Frances' landlords (with more 50+ community organizations signed on).



HOW YOU CAN HELP IF YOU CAN'T ATTEND

There are many ways to support Aunti Frances right now even if you can't come on Sunday. We value and appreciate every kind of support that is possible for you.



1. Repost Auntie's story far and wide! Share this cause with your networks and encourage media outlets to cover this important story. Check our website for scripts & a forthcoming press release. Use the hashtags #DefendAuntiFrances #ClosetheLoopholes and #BlackHomesMatter

https://www.defendauntifrances.org/press-kit/



2. Donate to Self-Help Hunger Program

https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/self-help-hunger-program



3. ADD YOUR ORG to Our Community Support Letter

https://www.defendauntifrances.org/supporting-organizations/



4. Join our list-serv & stay in the loop!

https://defendauntifrances.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=c1f79e10f08477b842ec130c2&id=c031ca6c54



ACCESS INFO

Rally will take place in Driver's Plaza, which is wheelchair accessible, and around the neighborhood in the street and on the sidewalk. This is an outdoor event and there is no bathroom access. Due to the emergency nature of this event, it is likely we will be unable to provide ASL interpretation. (Please post in this event or contact us at



BACKGROUND

Aunti Frances is a beloved Black disabled activist, elder, Black Panther and community leader who has lived in North Oakland/South Berkeley her entire life. She now faces a no-fault eviction by a notorious loophole in Oakland renter protections.



Our mission is to convince Aunti Frances' landlords, Natalia Morphy and Morphy’s parents, to end the eviction proceedings and instead support Aunti Frances in staying in her community. We need as much community support as possible to insist that the Morphys drop this eviction. We aren't going anywhere, because you can't evict community power!







CONTACT US

For any questions, please contact

LEARN MORE & STAY IN TOUCH

For information about Aunti Frances & this cause and to get involved, visit our website:

Thank you for your support of Aunti Frances, this campaign, and all communities organizing against gentrification!

#DefendAuntiFrances



https://defendauntifrances.org/



