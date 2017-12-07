|
More
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/12/2017
§About J20 Resisters
original image (960x960)
The J20 Resisters are facing charges stemming from a protest in the Bay Area on Inauguration Day 2017. On that morning, they took action in opposition to the atrocity of the openly violent, white supremacist Trump administration taking power, and in solidarity with families and communities facing greater danger and oppression under this regime.
Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón has chosen not to drop their charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who see our actions as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent.
We are asking you to sign on to this letter to your elected official, DA Gascón, adding your name, organization, and/or business to the growing list of those who refuse to allow this repressive prosecution to continue.
- Friends of J20 Resisters
--
Defend J20 Resisters Bay Area
Website in Defense of the J20 Resisters of the Bay Area
http://defendbayareaj20resisters.com/
PETITION: Add your name to tell SF District Attorney: Drop the charges against Inauguration Day protesters
original image (1795x1159)
Given what is at stake, there's no choice but to RESIST