From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/12/2017

J20 Resisters Court Support and Petition Delivery Date Tuesday December 12 Time 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 850 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94103 Event Type Court Date Organizer/Author Friends of J20 Resisters Fill Gascon’s Office to Demand The DA Drops Charges, Pack the Courtroom for the J20 Resisters!



8:30 am~ Press Conference and Community Rally on the Steps of the Hall of Justice

9am~ Petition Submission to District Attorney Gascon on the 3rd floor

Directly following~ Court Support for J20 Resisters, specific courtroom TBA



Contact Ray Himmelman LAc

for more information and to volunteer



The J20 Resisters will attend their final pre-trial hearing for the criminal charges they face on Tuesday, December 12th. The J20 Resisters face criminal charges after taking action on the morning of the Presidential Inauguration. The J20 Resisters were each charged with 3 misdemeanors, which may result in a total of $33,000 in fines, or 2 years of jail time for each, if convicted.



Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón continues to press charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who support these activists’ action as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. Despite his reputation as a progressive, Gascon uses his position to shield dangerous cops from prosecution while criminalizing protest.



We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent. Join us on Tuesday morning to tell DA Gascon to DROP THE CHARGES AGAINST THE J20 RESISTERS!

original image (2048x1075)

https://www.facebook.com/events/3503153121... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 7th, 2017 5:26 PM

original image (960x960)



Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón has chosen not to drop their charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who see our actions as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent.



We are asking you to sign on to this letter to your elected official, DA Gascón, adding your name, organization, and/or business to the growing list of those who refuse to allow this repressive prosecution to continue.



- Friends of J20 Resisters



--



Defend J20 Resisters Bay Area

Website in Defense of the J20 Resisters of the Bay Area

http://defendbayareaj20resisters.com/





The J20 Resisters are facing charges stemming from a protest in the Bay Area on Inauguration Day 2017. On that morning, they took action in opposition to the atrocity of the openly violent, white supremacist Trump administration taking power, and in solidarity with families and communities facing greater danger and oppression under this regime.Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón has chosen not to drop their charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who see our actions as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent.We are asking you to sign on to this letter to your elected official, DA Gascón, adding your name, organization, and/or business to the growing list of those who refuse to allow this repressive prosecution to continue.- Friends of J20 Resisters--Defend J20 Resisters Bay AreaWebsite in Defense of the J20 Resisters of the Bay Area PETITION : Add your name to tell SF District Attorney: Drop the charges against Inauguration Day protesters https://www.facebook.com/J20Resisters/

original image (1795x1159) Given what is at stake, there's no choice but to RESIST http://defendbayareaj20resisters.com/