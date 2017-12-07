top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/12/2017
J20 Resisters Court Support and Petition Delivery
Date Tuesday December 12
Time 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
850 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Court Date
Organizer/AuthorFriends of J20 Resisters
Fill Gascon’s Office to Demand The DA Drops Charges, Pack the Courtroom for the J20 Resisters!

8:30 am~ Press Conference and Community Rally on the Steps of the Hall of Justice
9am~ Petition Submission to District Attorney Gascon on the 3rd floor
Directly following~ Court Support for J20 Resisters, specific courtroom TBA

Contact Ray Himmelman LAc
for more information and to volunteer

The J20 Resisters will attend their final pre-trial hearing for the criminal charges they face on Tuesday, December 12th. The J20 Resisters face criminal charges after taking action on the morning of the Presidential Inauguration. The J20 Resisters were each charged with 3 misdemeanors, which may result in a total of $33,000 in fines, or 2 years of jail time for each, if convicted.

Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón continues to press charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who support these activists’ action as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. Despite his reputation as a progressive, Gascon uses his position to shield dangerous cops from prosecution while criminalizing protest.

We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent. Join us on Tuesday morning to tell DA Gascon to DROP THE CHARGES AGAINST THE J20 RESISTERS!
sm_j20-resisters-court-support-sf.jpg
original image (2048x1075)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3503153121...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 7th, 2017 5:26 PM
§About J20 Resisters
by Friends of J20 Resisters Thursday Dec 7th, 2017 5:34 PM
sm_j20-resisters.jpg
original image (960x960)
The J20 Resisters are facing charges stemming from a protest in the Bay Area on Inauguration Day 2017. On that morning, they took action in opposition to the atrocity of the openly violent, white supremacist Trump administration taking power, and in solidarity with families and communities facing greater danger and oppression under this regime.

Nearly a year later, SF District Attorney George Gascón has chosen not to drop their charges, despite hundreds of calls and emails from supporters who see our actions as principled opposition to Trump’s rule. We remain unwavering in our commitment to justice and steadfast in resistance to this administration and the frightening escalation of political repression. We believe the City should be dedicating its resources to protecting those most vulnerable under the new government, not squandering resources on criminalizing dissent.

We are asking you to sign on to this letter to your elected official, DA Gascón, adding your name, organization, and/or business to the growing list of those who refuse to allow this repressive prosecution to continue.

- Friends of J20 Resisters

--

Defend J20 Resisters Bay Area
Website in Defense of the J20 Resisters of the Bay Area
http://defendbayareaj20resisters.com/

PETITION: Add your name to tell SF District Attorney: Drop the charges against Inauguration Day protesters
https://www.facebook.com/J20Resisters/
§There's No Choice But to Resist
by Defend J20 Resisters Thursday Dec 7th, 2017 5:44 PM
sm_no-choice-but-to-resist.jpg
original image (1795x1159)
Given what is at stake, there's no choice but to RESIST
http://defendbayareaj20resisters.com/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code